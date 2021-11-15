SU prolongs DEIA draft plan review period to Dec. 3

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse University extended the deadline for submitting feedback for Syracuse University’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility draft plan to Friday, Dec. 3, according to a campus-wide email Monday.

The review period, which was originally scheduled to end Monday, allowed the SU campus community to read and respond to the 53-page DEIA draft plan. Released in October, the plan was developed by the university’s DEIA Strategic Plan Task Force, a team created during the #NotAgainSU protests in fall 2019.

Based on feedback from members of the campus community, the task force made the decision to extend the deadline to maximize the opportunity for people to review and respond, according to the email.

The task force also said they added a function to the survey that allows groups to collectively submit feedback.

Despite deciding to extend the deadline by more than two weeks, the task force said in the release they appreciated the people who have taken the time to respond so far.

Groups across campus, including the Inclusive Leadership Assembly and the Center for Disability Resources, have time set aside to review the plan in group meetings. Additionally, the University Senate will split into their committees to review and respond to the plan.



On Wednesday, SU’s Student Association held a town hall to discuss the DEIA plan, which many members and students said was not adequate to address the real diversity and inclusion problems at SU.

While the plan provided goals to address issues on campus, some of the suggested revisions did not go into detail on how they would remove bias. The task force acknowledged their “full vision” for SU will not be completed within a five-year period.