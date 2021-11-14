SU will change COVID-19 testing schedule over Thanksgiving break

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University will adjust its COVID-19 testing hours over Thanksgiving break, according to a campus-wide email from SU’s COVID Project Management Office.

From Nov. 21-28, COVID-19 testing will take place at Kimmel Dining Hall, the office said in the email.

Testing will be closed on Nov. 25 — Thanksgiving — and the two days following.

Kimmel has previously served as a COVID-19 testing location on Sundays, according to a separate campus-wide email from the COVID Project Management Office earlier this semester.

Advertisement



Testing will take place at the following times:

Nov. 21: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nov. 22: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nov. 23: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Nov. 24: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Nov. 25: Closed

Nov. 26: Closed

Nov. 27: Closed

Nov. 28: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“In the coming weeks, we will share an updated testing schedule for the month of December, including during the winter holidays,” the office wrote in the email.

The university is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, rising to 30 active cases — its most since Oct. 15 — on Nov. 12. Currently, the university has a surveillance positivity rate of 0.3%. SU also reported on its COVID-19 dashboard Friday afternoon that there are two students currently in quarantine.