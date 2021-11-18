SU’s Community Review Board adds 2 advisers to help improve public safety

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University’s Community Review Board added two consultants to act as advisers, according to an SU news release.

Former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch released a 97-page report in February that recommended the creation of the CRB, among other recommendations. In her report, Lynch said she hopes the board can help the SU community better understand how DPS works and hold them more accountable in the future.

The CRB is made up of 11 members, including undergraduate and graduate students as well as administrators and faculty.

Bethaida “Bea” González will act as a senior adviser for the CRB. González had previously worked at SU in roles including vice president for community engagement, special assistant to the chancellor and dean of University College, which is now called the College of Professional Studies. González was named SU’s mace bearer in May.

Advertisement



“The well-meaning intentions of the campus community must be codified and carried out in policy and process to ensure a truly equitable approach to safety and security issues,” González said in the release.

Melvin “Tony” Perez will act as an expert law enforcement consultant. Perez was the chief of public safety at Monroe Community College before retiring in July of this year. Prior to his work there, Perez was the director of intelligence for the New York State Police and a deputy commissioner for the state’s Division of Criminal Justice Services. He also served in the Rochester Police Department for two decades.

“In reviewing prospective DPS policies and training, in weighing in on civilian complaints regarding officer conduct, the CRB bears a critical responsibility in ensuring a culture of transparency and understanding of all sides of public safety issues,” Perez said.



Brianna Sclafani, chair of the CRB and a law student at SU, said she thinks Perez and González will provide valuable insight to the board, especially since it is so new.

“As a newly created board, we decided that we could greatly benefit from the ongoing insight that Bea and Tony could bring to our critical mission,” Sclafani said. “Together, (they) bring decades of experience … Their perspectives will be of great value and can help provide context to the CRB as we move forward.”