SU surrenders 21-0 run across final 8 minutes in 82-56 loss to Notre Dame

Alaysia Styles broke up a pass shortly after Notre Dame won the tip off and passed it up to Najé Murray. She pulled up from straight on and buried the shot to kick off, scoring just 28 seconds into Sunday’s game. When the Syracuse fans sat down, many of them flashed back to Wednesday’s season-opening win against Monmouth. But then it felt like Notre Dame put a lid on Syracuse’s basket.

Syracuse shot 52.9% in its opening win against Monmouth, allowing a massive lead to open up against the Hawks. The team is full of shooters to offset its lack of size, but in the opening minutes of Sunday’s game, Syracuse’s shooting didn’t connect at the same rate it did on Wednesday. Midway through the first quarter, SU was shooting just 11.1% from the field. It ended the first half shooting 27.8%. The guards would swing the ball outside looking to create enough space for a shot while either Eboni Walker or Alaysia Styles would disappear inside the defense of the Irish.

This trend continued as Syracuse slowly worked itself into a larger deficit. With just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Chrislynn Carr bucked the trend when she buried a second-chance opportunity from deep to cut the lead to seven. But that shot seemed like an aberration until Najé Murray grabbed a pass from Teisha Hyman and buried a 3 halfway through the second quarter.

In last season’s win over Notre Dame, SU utilized late-game scoring in order to storm back from a 15 point deficit to upset the Fighting Irish. Syracuse tried to replicate that comeback as Chrislynn Carr buried a 3 to bring Notre Dame’s lead down to six. But that seven-minute scoring drought that consumed the majority of the first quarter, placed SU in a hole too deep to climb out of.

That run, the momentum swing that placed fans back on their feet wasn’t enough, and Syracuse (1-1, 0-1 ACC) ultimately fell to Notre Dame (3-0, 1-0), 82-56. Chrislynn Carr’s 3 seemed to light a spark, firing Syracuse off on a 14-4 run that brought them within two points of Notre Dame. Christianna Carr responded with a 3 of her own from the right corner, and Chrislynn helped out by notching a steal at halfcourt and making her transition layup.

Syracuse leaned on spreading the floor in its win against Monmouth, displaying what acting head coach Vonn Read said to expect from the team this season. Alaysia Styles and Eboni Walker — both new to playing under the hoop — are splitting duties at center. The makeup of the team isn’t conducive to playing down low or having a guard toss into the post, Read said before the season.

Notre Dame, Syracuse’s first Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season, posed the first challenge to Styles and Walker. Olivia Miles finished UND’s 26-point blowout of Western Illinois with a double-double, as she pulled down a team-high 11 rebounds. Center Maya Dodson, a transfer from Stanford, opened her career with the Irish by scoring 25 points.

But the Orange held their own in the paint, ultimately pulling ahead in offensive rebounds during the third quarter that kept them in space with Notre Dame. Styles played less than she did in the win against Monmouth, as Read opted to go with Walker, but both listed centers helped Syracuse to 15 second-chance points.

Syracuse didn’t have the avenues it did against Monmouth to drive for points in the paint. When they did try to drive inside, the Orange were stifled by Maya Dodson or Maddy Westbeld, leading to many off-balanced shots that were off target. That’s what led to 28 defensive rebounds for Notre Dame, and why the Irish were ultimately able to pull away and turn Sunday into a game that looked as if it was never close.

The lack of size was evident in the first quarter, with Notre Dame out rebounding Syracuse 14-9. With the Orange’s shooting sputtering out, Styles and Walker had their hands full with the taller, sturdier centers for the Irish. Toward the end of the first quarter, Alaina Rice finally found a lane to drive to the basket and to get a bank-shot off. But it missed, and after collecting the rebound, Rice was smothered by three Notre Dame jerseys to snuff out a chance at points.

But Notre Dame struggled as much — if not more — on its shooting in the first half. The Irish made just one 3 in the first half, allowing Syracuse to stay in the game despite a lackluster shooting performance of its own. Both teams found their stride out of the halftime break, as they traded shots to balloon the score by nearly 20 points apiece after just five minutes.

Syracuse tried to keep pace with Notre Dame, but the consistency didn’t stay as the clock ticked down to end the fourth quarter. Within four minutes, the Irish had silenced Chrislynn’s three and the hard layup from Styles inside the paint that followed. By the time Dara Avery swished a deep ball through with three minutes left in Sunday’s game, Syracuse was down by 19 points in its first ACC test.

Syracuse ended the afternoon the same way it started. Chrislynn’s three-pointer gave the Orange a sense of comeback, a feeling that they might be able to pull off a stunning win to begin ACC play and, as Styles said prior to the season, begin to prove everyone wrong. But then the lid returned over the basket and Syracuse’s net stood still for the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter.