Syracuse has spent 35% of its $123 million American Rescue Plan Act funds

The city of Syracuse has spent about $42 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funds, city data shows.

The ARPA was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March and provided nationwide relief for the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The city of Syracuse has only spent 35% of its allocated $123 million, according to data collected from the city of Syracuse.

Mayor Ben Walsh unveiled a strategy plan for the city’s ARPA funds in June. In Walsh’s plan, the city is broken down into qualified census tracts, or areas in which the ARPA funding can be allocated. Syracuse University lies within one of these tracts.

The city’s spending is broken down into four categories: enhancing government response and resilience, investing in jobs and economic recovery, transforming infrastructure and public spaces as well as supporting children, families and neighborhoods.

There are 31 projects total under ARPA. Seventeen of the projects have not yet been started, and only five have been completed, city of Syracuse data showed. The other nine are either in the planning stage or are in progress.

Here’s how the city has allocated the $123 million in the categories that Walsh’s office outlined:

Shantel Guzman | Asst. Digital Editor

Children, families and neighborhoods

The city of Syracuse allocated $14 million to address housing stability. The city says that it will accomplish this “through newly constructed homes for first-time buyer purchase,” according to the strategy plan. The city will also utilize newly developed rental units and invest in existing properties to address housing stability.

Syracuse will also put $7 million toward homeowner support. According to the strategy plan, the city will aid homeowners through grants, low-interest home improvement loans and down-payment assistance for first time homebuyers.

Infrastructure and public space

Syracuse allocated $10 million to water infrastructure projects, specifically to extend a public drinking water intake pipe in Skaneateles Lake to deeper water. The project is intended to prevent the need for new water treatment facilities, Walsh’s strategy plan said.

Syracuse Common Council approved a $4.5 million municipal sidewalk policy in June, under which the city would assume responsibility for the maintenance and construction of sidewalks rather than private citizens.

The policy became a key issue in the mayoral election between Walsh and Councilor Khalid Bey after Bey criticized the plan.

Jobs and economic opportunity

Syracuse spent the most money — $4 million — in the realm of jobs and economic opportunity on recapitalizing the Syracuse Economic Development Corporation, which provides financing for commercial businesses in the city.

The city has spent $2.6 million on the Syracuse Build and Syracuse Surge economic growth programs, which Walsh announced during his 2019 State of the City address.

The funding for Syracuse Surge was allocated to measures that include the establishment of specialized training and apprenticeship programs for Syracuse residents. The Common Council passed a bill for these training programs on Sept. 13.

Government response and resilience

The largest project in terms of money allocated was a general fund for shortfalls in Syracuse’s revenue. The city has allocated $38.5 million for the project.

The funds are used to recuperate lost revenue to then be used for government services such as infrastructural, educational and public safety services.

The city also allocated funds towards public safety enhancements for fire training, emergency response to mental health-related calls and police transparency and accountability.

In June, Walsh said the ARPA would address issues posed by the pandemic across all areas of the city.

“Syracuse survived a disaster that put thousands of people out of work, destabilized children and families and caused severe illness and death,” Walsh said. “Working with the Syracuse Common Council, we will begin deploying funds to time sensitive critical programs immediately.”