2 Syracuse players earn All-ACC awards for 2021 season

Forward Deandre Kerr was named First Team All-ACC and midfielder Curt Calov was selected to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s All-Freshman Team following the 2021 season. In Kerr’s sophomore year, he led Syracuse with nine goals and 25 shots on goal, adding to his freshman year where he was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team.

Calov appeared in all 18 matches in his first year out of Delbarton High School. He totaled five goals and an assist for the Orange, including a two-goal performance against Binghamton in his second collegiate start.

Kerr overcame an early-season lower body injury and continued as one of Syracuse’s top scoring options, leading the team with 39 shots. He appeared at No. 45 on the top Drawer Soccer Top 100 list earlier in the season, and he recorded one shot on goal in Syracuse’s ACC tournament loss to North Carolina.

Calov started sporadically among a deep field of midfielders for Syracuse and didn’t record a point in the final four games of the year despite having two shots on goal in that stretch.

Syracuse currently sits outside the pool of 44 teams for selection to the NCAA tournament in terms of RPI. The selection show is Monday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

