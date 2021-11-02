Jessica DiGirolamo named October’s CHA Defenseman of the Month

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse defender Jessica DiGirolamo was named College Hockey America’s Defenseman of the Month for October. DiGirolamo won this award in February as well, making this the second time in her collegiate career she has been named CHA Defenseman of the Month.

DiGirolamo was named the Defenseman of the Week twice in October, winning the award in the last two weeks of the month. DiGirolamo eventually won CHA Defenseman of the Year in the 2020-21 season as well.

DiGirolamo leads SU in shots with 44. In October, DiGirolamo tallied two goals and two assists, and she blocked 23 shots including a season-high five blocked shots in the Orange’s 3-1 win over Lindenwood. The defenseman has also spent the month breaking records as well.

In Syracuse’s 7-1 loss to Colgate on Oct. 14, the defenseman assisted Madison Primeau on its lone goal of the game. It was DiGirolamo’s 50th assist of her career at Syracuse. DiGirolamo now has 80 collegiate points, the most by any Syracuse defenseman. She also became the 10th defenseman in CHA history with at least 50 assists in a collegiate career.

Advertisement



In the Orange’s last two games against Lindenwood, the defenseman scored twice including the game-winning goal in a 3-1 victory against the Lady Lions. DiGirolamo, along with Sarah Marchand, assisted Abby Moloughney on SU’s first goal, tying the game at 1-1 in the second period. DiGirolamo collected a rebound and fired a shot past Lindenwood goaltender Julia Maguire 12 minutes into the third, giving SU a lead it wouldn’t give up.

In the second game against the Lady Lions, DiGirolamo tied the game at 3-3 with six minutes left. Although Syracuse eventually lost that game, the defenseman was still a threat on the attack, as she took seven shots in the Orange’s 5-3 loss.