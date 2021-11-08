Jessica DiGirolamo, Sarah Marchand earn CHA Player of the Week honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

College Hockey America awarded Syracuse’s Jessica DiGirolamo and Sarah Marchand weekly honors earlier on Monday. DiGirolamo was named CHA Defenseman of the Week for the third time this season, and Marchand was named CHA Rookie of the Week. This was the sixth and seventh time in 2021 that an SU player was given an in-season award by the conference.

DiGirolamo scored two goals in two games against Rochester Institute of Technology over the weekend. On Friday’s game against the Tigers, DiGirolamo led the Orange with 10 shots and extended her goal-scoring streak to three games. In the second period, the defenseman sat at the top of the blue line when Lauren Bellefontaine passed the puck to her. DiGirolamo fired a slap shot that went past RIT goalie Sarah Coe to give SU a 2-1 lead. The next day, DiGirolamo scored again and now has four straight games with a goal.

And with her two assists in Saturday’s game, DiGirolamo has 18 career multi-point games, which ranks seventh in Syracuse history. Last week, DiGirolamo was awarded CHA Defenseman of the Month for October. She won CHA Defenseman of the Week twice in consecutive weeks at the end of the month. On Oct. 14, the Mississauga, Ontario native set the record for points by a Syracuse defenseman when she surpassed Nicole Renault’s 76 career points.

While DiGirolamo is breaking SU records as a graduate student, Marchand is in her first year with the Orange after transferring from Robert Morris. In May, RMU announced that it was cutting its men’s and women’s ice hockey teams. Talking to the Chatham-Kent Sports Network in June, Marchand said she was “shocked.” In July, Marchand joined SU.

Marchand has three goals and six assists so far with the Orange. Her nine points are the second-most on the team. Like DiGirolamo, Marchand scored a goal in each game against RIT. In the second matchup, Marchand scored SU’s sixth goal of a 7-0 shutout win against the Tigers. Marchand got a pass from Bellefontaine and took a shot that went past Coe and landed in the top right corner. It was the fourth goal of a five-goal period for the Orange.

Syracuse plays Cornell on Tuesday and will return to Tennity Ice Pavilion against Penn State next weekend.