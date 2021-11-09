Syracuse ice hockey game at Cornell postponed after shelter-in-place order

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s ice hockey matchup at Cornell tonight has been postponed due to a shelter-in-place order on the Cornell campus.

Cornell’s police department is currently pursuing a man with a gun in Cayuga Heights, following reported gunfire near the campus. This comes just days after students were evacuated from campus due to a bomb threat as well as other Ivy League schools. The game, which was scheduled for 7 p.m., will be attempted to be made up at a later date, per Cornell Athletics.

Syracuse (4-5-2, 3-1-0 College Hockey America) was on a two game win streak heading into tonight’s matchup. Cornell (1-4-1, 0-3-1 CHA) notched its first tie against Brown this past Saturday.

In the fourteen times the teams have played, Syracuse has only won once. The last time the pair faced was on Nov. 26, 2019, when Syracuse lost 4-1. Abby Moloughney currently leads Syracuse with six goals and six assists, and Jessica Digirolamo recently became Syracuse’s all-time leader in goals for a defenseman with 31.

Pending no make-up game in the next week and a half, Syracuse has 12 days before its next matchup, a home game against Penn State.

