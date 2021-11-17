Opponent Preview: Everything to know about NC State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A week after its worst loss of the season — and one of the worst of the Dino Babers era — Syracuse travels to No. 20 NC State on Saturday. The Orange lost to Louisville 41-3 last week, so they still need just one more victory to guarantee bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

2018 was the only time Babers has beat the Wolfpack since becoming SU’s head coach in 2016. NC State is also coming off a loss, falling 45-42 to now-No. 10 Wake Forest on the road. The Wolfpack are 7-3 but are still the fourth-best team in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Here’s everything to know about NC State ahead of its game against Syracuse on Saturday:

All-time series

NC State leads 12-2.

Last time they played

Syracuse and NC State faced off on Thanksgiving weekend last season. SU lost 36-29 after driving the length of the field on its final drive of the game. Quarterback Rex Culpepper spiked the ball on fourth-and-goal, and time expired, giving the Orange its ninth, and second-to-last, loss of the season.

Culpepper made the start in his last career college game, throwing for 254 yards and two touchdowns while completing 23 of his 45 passes. Syracuse got almost all of its offense through the air, as wide receiver Taj Harris caught a career-high 13 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown, and Nykeim Johnson added a 60-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Sean Tucker ran for just 18 yards on 16 carries in the loss.

NC State quarterback Bailey Hockman threw for 313 yards and four touchdowns, three of which came in the second half, including a 26-yard pass to Emeka Emezie just 46 seconds into the fourth quarter. Thayer Thomas caught nine Hockman passes for 102 yards and three scores.

Facing a third-and-goal from the seven-yard line with 24 seconds remaining, Culpepper scrambled around for 10 seconds before being taken down at the 20-yard line. Without any timeouts, Syracuse players rushed back to the line of scrimmage for a chance at tying the game on the last play. With one second left, Culpepper took the snap, but spiked the ball, not realizing it was fourth down. Syracuse lost 36-29.

The NC State report

NC State’s offense runs through its passing game, led by quarterback Devin Leary. The sophomore from New Jersey has thrown for 2,883 yards this season, good for fourth in the ACC. Leary has also thrown for 29 touchdowns, third in the league behind Kenny Pickett (Pitt) and Sam Hartman (Wake Forest).

Emezie is Leary’s top target at receiver, catching 54 passes for 683 yards and four touchdowns. Thomas and Devin Carter have both brought in six receiving touchdowns. Thomas and Emezie are deep-ball threats, while Carter has operated as more of a slot option. Head coach Dave Doeren also gets his running backs involved in the pass game as checkdown options for Leary.

The Wolfpack’s defense is the team’s strongpoint, though, and their rush defense is No. 11 nationally, and first in the ACC, giving up just over 100 yards per game. Linebacker Drake Thomas leads NCSU with 82 tackles, which is fourth in the conference, and four sacks.

How Syracuse beats NC State

Against such a vaunted rushing defense, Babers and offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert will have to plan a detailed and unique game plan for Saturday. Tucker will still need to get at least 20-25 touches out of the backfield, but a win in Raleigh will require quarterback Garrett Shrader throwing for at least 150 yards. The quarterback passed for only 46 yards against Louisville, but he needs to connect on deep balls against the Wolfpack if Syracuse wants a chance at a win.

Against Louisville, SU’s front six got next to no pressure on quarterback Malik Cunningham, allowing him to pass for four touchdowns in the first half. Defensive end Cody Roscoe said there was a lack of communication between Syracuse’s defensive line and linebacking unit, which resulted in defensive backs being stuck in coverage for too long.

The Orange will need to get pressure on Leary and force him out of the pocket. The quarterback hasn’t run for more than seven yards in a game this season, and he averages just -1.1 yards per game rushing this season. Making Leary mobile on Saturday will benefit Syracuse as it looks for an upset win.

Player to watch: Drake Thomas, linebacker

Thomas has had a breakout year as the Wolfpack’s middle linebacker. After ranking 30th in the ACC in tackles per game last season, he has moved up to fourth this year. Against Syracuse last year, Thomas recorded three tackles, including half of one for a loss.

Stat to know: 29.9%

NC State leads the ACC with a 29.9% opponent third-down conversion rate. On 154 attempts from opponents this season, the Wolfpack have only allowed 46 conversions. SU’s offense, meanwhile, is the second-to-worst team in the conference at converting on third down attempts this season. The Orange have a 35.5% conversion percentage, something they will have to improve upon Saturday if they want a chance at a sixth win this season.