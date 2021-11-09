Syracuse cruises to 97-63 season-opening win over Lafayette

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Lafayette’s Leo O’Boyle hit a long 3 on the Orange to give Syracuse a deficit to kick off its 2021-22 season. But that lead would last only 58 seconds as Syracuse controlled the rest of the game en route to the victory.

Syracuse began with an 8-1 Jimmy Boeheim scoring run. First, Buddy Boeheim gathered the ball on the right-wing and Jimmy flashed to the top of the 3-point line. Buddy shot him a pass and after a quick hesitation, Jimmy flashed by his defender for a right-handed layup.

Next, it was a post-up, and after a feed from Cole Swider, Jimmy spun to his right for a layup to give Syracuse a lead it would never relinquish. Back on defense, Swider grabbed the defensive rebound and dropped the ball off to Joe Girard III, who looked up and spotted a streaking Jimmy. Girard launched a half-court outlet pass to Jimmy for the easy two points.

A minute later, Swider missed a long 3, but Jimmy rose up for the offensive rebound and then went right back up for a layup. In all, Jimmy scored 8 points in just over two minutes, while Lafayette only tacked on a free throw in that run.

After that, Syracuse continued to score in its 97-63 win over Lafayette. The Orange finished with four different double-digit point scorers and shot 50% from 3. On the other end, the Orange held the Leopards to 34.8% from the field as Syracuse managed the ball well on both ends of the court for its first win of the season.

Four of Syracuse’s new additions made their season debuts against Lafayette. Swider and Jimmy drew starts at small and power forward. The pair notched 14 and 18 and points , respectively. Five-star freshman Benny Williams scored six points off the bench as he slowly acclimates himself to college basketball. Symir Torrence also provided a playmaking spark off the bench with four assists subbing in for Girard.

Not only did Syracuse’s offense find its groove, but the new-look zone defense also took shape on Tuesday night. All three of the Orange’s starters on the wings and in the middle of the zone either were not with Syracuse or did not start last year. Swider and Jimmy began on the wings and used their length to close out on Lafayette’s shooters, holding the Leopards to just 6-20 from 3.

Early in the first half, while the Leopards were still close on the scoreboard, Lafayette managed to pass the ball around and found an opening on the right-wing. However, Swider quickly shuffled over to make the block. The Leopards’ player rose up with Swider’s arm just inches from his face. As the ball traveled toward the net, it hit nothing but air, much to the delight of Syracuse fans in attendance.

At center, Jesse Edwards manned the middle of the zone and swatted away three shots as Syracuse held Lafayette to just 12 points in the paint. Throughout the night, Edwards shuffled around the zone with his arms in the air ready to challenge any shots.

On one play, the ball found its way into the hands of Lafayette’s Tomas Verbinskis alone in the corner. As Verbinskis rose up for a 3, Edwards ran over and rose to swat the shot into the stands. Minutes later, Lafayette’s Tyrone Perry blew past the top of the zone and lifted the ball up for a floater. But before the ball could get any air, Edwards’ hand was there to slap it back to the floor.

But the most emphatic block of the night came from Williams. The freshman began the play on the left side of the zone, but as the ball moved around the right side and into Eric Sondberg’s hands, the Lafayette big man appeared to be wide-open under the hoop. However, as Sondberg rose for the layup, Williams leaped into the air and rejected the shot.

By the end of the night, Syracuse’s zone held Lafayette’s top returning scorer Neal Quinn off the scoresheet. The 7-foot forward only managed two shots, missing both. Syracuse’s rotation of Swider, Jimmy, Williams and Edwards at the bottom of its zone looks to have the potential to hold many more teams at bay with their length and athleticism.