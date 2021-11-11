The Syracuse Christmas tree lighting returns after a 1-year hiatus

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced plans on Wednesday for the return of the in-person “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. in Clinton Square.

The 42-foot tall tree will be the focal point of the event. After last year’s tree lighting ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic, the city is welcoming back its tradition.

“After everything our community experienced this past year, we are thrilled to be returning to an in-person ‘Home for the Holidays’ celebration that embodies the true holiday spirit of Syracuse and all that we represent here in our great city,” Walsh said in the release.

Cumulus Media will assemble a digital production of the tree lighting beginning Wednesday, Dec. 8 on SyracuseTreeLighting.com for people to safely watch from their home.

Advertisement



Three youth groups will have a chance to join Walsh and Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens to help light up the Christmas tree at the ceremony. There will be one winner per age category from ages 5-7, ages 8-10 and ages 11-12.

To enter, children will need to create a freehand drawing showcasing this year’s theme of “Holidays Around the World.” Parents should take a photo of their child’s drawing and email it to [email protected] by Friday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. They should include the child’s name, age, school, parent name, phone number and email.

Children and families will also be able to skate at the Clinton Square Ice Rink, which will open on Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be closed during the ceremony and will reopen immediately after until 9:30 p.m.

The ceremony will start at 6:30 p.m. Brownskin Band, a Syracuse local R&B and soul band, will perform throughout the celebration. Walsh and Owens will join on stage with the three winners of the “Holidays Around the World” art competition at 7 p.m. to light the Christmas tree.

The general admission fee is $5, while children 12 and under and seniors (55 and older) will be charged $3. Skate rentals are $5. Pre-registration will not be required, and patrons can access more information by calling 315-423-0129.

Masks are recommended at all the outdoor events and facilities. There will be no charge for street parking on Nov. 26.

Shantel Guzman| Asst. Digital Editor

Streets will be closed from 5:30-8 p.m. at the following locations:

200 block of West Water Street, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street

Clinton Street, from West Genesee Street to Washington Street

Erie Boulevard West, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street

Streets will be closed from 6-8 p.m. at the following locations: