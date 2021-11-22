SU announces $150 million initiative for Manley Field House renovations

Syracuse University athletics announced that it will seek an additional $150 million in a fundraising campaign as part of its Forever Orange Campaign initiative to transform Manley Field House into the John A. Lally Athletics Complex, an “athletics village” aimed at benefiting SU athletes and their academic success.

Director of Athletics John Wildhack said the revamped location will improve recruiting and increase retention for the university.

“As a department, we are competing to attract the most talented student-athletes from around the nation and globe,” Wildhack said. “Creating an unprecedented student-athlete experience will require equally unprecedented donor support for those who choose to wear Orange.”

Lally, a former Syracuse lineman and 1982 graduate, and his wife donated $25 million to begin the project which will be completely funded by private philanthropy, the release said.

“John was an offensive lineman here between ’79 and 81, Laura his wife, they’ve done so much and they’ve put pen to paper to get this thing started,” Syracuse head coach Dino Babers said at his weekly press confrence. “We’re really excited about where this is going to be headed.”

The university announced the project after its $1.5 billion “Forever Orange” campaign surpassed $1.052 billion. Syracuse said it wanted to capitalize on that momentum, and said it was seeking the extra money.

While the target amount of donations hasn’t been reached yet, SU said it will release additional renovation projects to the athletic complex as donations are secured. The statement said the university is planning on creating a new Football Operations Center and a One Team Center — a facility to be utilized by the Olympic sports on campus.