From student musicians to NY rappers, here are 4 concerts to attend Saturday

The Garden

Saturday night at 9 p.m.; a kid named rufus

Student musician a kid named rufus, who’s appeared on Spotify’s Indie Pop, All New Indie and Bedroom Pop playlists, is playing outdoor house show venue The Garden on Saturday night. Freshman musician Saint Luke, who played with BRI at Spook Ball last weekend, will accompany a kid named rufus. The doors open at 9 p.m., and music starts 30 minutes later. The show is $5, with proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination required at the door. Message @the.garden.syr on Instagram for the address.

The Blue Room

Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.; Jesediah

The Blue Room venue will host a night of alternative, pop, trap and R&B on Saturday night. Syracuse native Jesediah will be joined by SU student musicians Nate Glyn, Stevie Mack and Sedona. This is Sedona’s third house show at Syracuse and Nate Glyn’s second show at The Blue Room. Message @mosh.retirement on Instagram for address, and tickets can be bought for $5 in advance by messaging the account or by paying $7 at the door.

The Harrington

Saturday night at 9:30 p.m.; Birthday Party

The Harrington is presenting a “Birthday Party”-themed concert Saturday night with two bands and three singers, organized by Red Checker Management and The Summit Syracuse. SU student band Studio 89 will perform, as well as the band two minutes late. Lulu Mac, Jordyn Tareaz and Lauren Juzang will also perform. Tickets are $5 presale and $7 at the door. Message @theharringtoncuse on Instagram for the address.

The Landmark Theatre

Saturday night at 8 p.m.; Fabolous

Fabolous, The Brooklyn-born “Into You” rapper, will be at the Landmark Theatre on Saturday night for what the theater is calling an “unforgettable performance.” Tickets start at $40, and masks and a negative COVID-19 or vaccination card are required.