SA establishes committee that will review SU’s diversity and inclusion plan

Syracuse University’s Student Association passed a bill to establish an ad hoc committee that will review and make recommendations to the proposed plan on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) made by SU’s administration.

Malique Lewis, SA’s vice president of diversity and inclusion, was voted to act as the chair for the committee, which will comprise SA members and any member of the SU and SUNY-ESF student bodies. The bill promises that the ad hoc committee will draft a report containing recommended changes to the DEIA plan based on the student body’s wants and needs.

A preliminary draft of the DEIA plan was released on Oct. 18, showing a general outline for the plan and what SU hopes to focus on in it.

“It’s a temporary committee because a decision has to be made,” Lewis said. “And we have to send that out to administration to let them know what students think about the plan going forward.”

David Bruen, president of SA, wants to advertise the committee to the full student body to increase engagement.

“There’s been no organized opportunity for students to come together and put their heads together to this plan, and so I hope to engage students and put together some great recommendations,” Bruen said.

SA also discussed the appointment of a new chair of diversity and inclusion for SU. Lewis sits on a committee that reviews a series of candidates and selects who will be the chair.

“A lot of universities are realizing how important it is for diversity and inclusion chiefs to be had,” Lewis said. “What we are looking for is someone that can come in and make sure that the SU culture continues to get better and better.”

Members said they want a chairperson who is transparent and easy to reach. They said they hoped this person would truly work for the students, commit to diversity and inclusion and not be afraid to “get their hands dirty.”

“What I’m personally looking for is for (the chairperson) to be an advocate for the students to make sure that their voices are heard … We can be the leading example for what it means to be a diverse and inclusive environment,” Lewis said.

Freshman members of SA expressed a desire for a better First-Year Seminar curriculum. They said they want the curriculum to include more talks and lectures about DEIA and what the Office of Diversity and Inclusion does at SU.

This week, SU’s Board of Trustees will meet. SA discussed topics to bring up during the meeting. Amaar Asif will represent the undergraduate body at the board meeting, where he will bring up topics such as campus safety, contested issues with transportation and the possibility of offering menstrual hygiene products across campus. SA also planned on talking with the board about the video that circulated showing an attack near Marshall Street in October.

Bruen and Darnelle Stinfort, vice president of SA, announced another town hall will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The town hall will be open to all students. They did not specify what the town hall’s topic would focus on. The previous town hall discussed campus safety, as well as the attack near Marshall Street.

Bruen and Stinfort said they both had a discussion with Chancellor Kent Syverud last Friday. The meeting covered the possibility of a permanent test-optional status for admissions, problems relating to bus and trolley transportation and sexual violence on campus.