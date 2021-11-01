Sean Tucker named semifinalist for Maxwell Award, most outstanding player

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker was named one of 15 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, an honor awarded to the country’s most outstanding player.

Against Virginia Tech two weeks ago, Tucker passed the 1000-yard as the first running back in the country to earn the achievement. He’s also the first running back in Syracuse’s all-time history to record 100 rushing yards in seven straight games, beginning his streak with 132 rushing yards and five touchdowns against UAlbany. Tucker is the first SU player since 2012 to get the honor, last done by Jerome Smith.

With three games left, Tucker is on pace for the all-time rushing record in a single season, set by Joe Morris in 1979 at 1,372. He currently sits at 1267 yards, meaning that he will most likely break the record against Louisville after the bye week.

“(Tucker) is different and the biggest waste that we can do is treat him like he’s not different,” head coach Dino Babers said about Tucker earlier in the season. “He’s something that doesn’t come along very often.”

Tucker leads the nation in all-purpose yards (1505) and all-purpose yards per game (167.22). He finished with a career-high 207 rushing yards in the Orange’s 21-6 win over Boston College — his longest rush went for 51 yards.

On Twitter, conversations about Tucker receiving the No. 44 for his record-breaking season. But Tucker said that he hasn’t been approached by anyone in Syracuse University about the honor this year.