While concertgoers filed into the Landmark Theatre Saturday night and waited for Brooklyn’s Fabolous to take the stage, the opening DJ prepped the crowd. At the middle of the concert hall’s stage sat a portable set-up, where the DJ — dressed in a white shirt and grey skinny jeans to match his Cool Grey Air Jordan 11s — and his apprentice played today’s most popular hip-hop songs.

Fans scattered across the first floor of the Landmark Theatre like a high school lunchroom gathered in cliques of four as they sang the familiar songs of Coi Leray, Beyoncé, Meek Mill and many more. By 8:20 p.m., concertgoers continued to flood the theater in their elaborate concert outfits, and the smell of liquor and marijuana consumed the air around the hyped-up crowd.

The Brooklyn fashion and rapping icon Fabolous made an impact in Syracuse with a performance to remember at Landmark Theatre on Saturday night.

When concert opener Ray Green walked onto the stage, his hype men and dancers followed him. For nearly two hours, openers rushed onto the stage in an attempt to keep the audience engaged. At one point, opener Money Trav Trey urged fans to “stand the f*ck up and show him some love” at his first show in his hometown of Syracuse.

The night continued, and many fans questioned when Fabolous would take the stage. Whispers of disappointment prompted the DJ to step his game up, asking the crowd if they were ready for Fabolous to take the stage every 30 minutes.

By 10 p.m., the main floor was fully packed and fans were ready to party. Though theater staff urged attendees to keep the aisles clear, large groups of fans remained, unmoved by the theater’s assertiveness.

When DJ Boof — also hired as Nicki Minaj’s DJ — walked on the stage, the energy of the crowd changed as fans sensed Fabolous’s arrival was near. Right behind DJ Boof was Big Fendi, an accomplished producer known for discovering Minaj. Both hopped onto the portable stage to connect their gadgets.

“I’m going to need all the house lights cut off,” Boof yelled before welcoming Fabolous to the stage. “There should be only one stage light on me.”

Fans stood up with their phones, ready to record Fabolous’ entrance on stage. The Brooklyn rapper walked out to the classic sound of “Cold Summer” from his 2019 “Summer Shootout 3” album.

After reciting his first verse of the song, he paused the music to address the crowd.

“Being outside in 2021, I’m looking back, and it’s been a rough 2020. But we’re back in this b*tch. We are survivors,” Fabolous said to the crowd. “Make some noise.”

Fabolous — donning a peach sweater over a purple undershirt and green cargo jeans — spent the first 30 minutes of his performance playing his first and second mixtapes, “Summertime Shootout” and “Summertime Shootout 2: The Level Up.” His eyes were shaded by diamond-encrusted frames, and his neck was covered in chains that shined even in the darkness of the theater.

After a few tracks from his mixtapes, Fabolous played a few of his famous collaborations, leading with “Doin It Well,” a song that features Minaj and Trey Songz. He took occasional breaks to remind fans not to smoke during the performance, as theater staff was threatening to cut the show short.

Nevertheless, the concert kept on through 11:10 p.m., when Fabolous ended with his setlist of classical throwbacks. Fans danced to “Say Aah” by Songz and featuring Fabolous, a song that peaked at number nine on Billboard’s Hot 100 charts and overwhelmed night clubs across the country.

Right before the show came to an end, the contagious energy of his 2009 hit song “Throw It in the Bag,” forced even those sitting down to stand. With drinks high in the air and bodies dancing with rhythm, everyone bounced to the classic lyrics, “Just throw it in the bag, ahhhhh.”

At the end of his setlist, to the smiles and satisfaction of his fans, Fabolous thanked everyone for such a smooth experience.

“Thank you, Syracuse, we had such a great night with no violence and no guns.” Fabolous expressed. “That’s how you have a good night.”