Poor 2nd-quarter performance in 41-17 loss to NC State costs SU chance at 6th win

RALEIGH, N.C. — Syracuse’s shot at picking up bowl eligibility against NC State disappeared in six minutes.

Two pass plays of over 45 yards, combined with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a pick-six, clinched the Orange’s sixth loss of the season. Over the final six minutes of the second quarter, SU’s defense faded, its passing game faltered and its special teams unit failed. The Orange entered halftime down 28-7 after the game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.

For the second straight week, Syracuse blew its chance at picking up a crucial sixth win with a lackluster first-half performance. Last week, Louisville scored 35 quick points in the first half, sealing the game’s fate by halftime. Saturday, NC State scored 28 points on 16 plays to close out the second quarter, again, again effectively ending SU’s chances after 30 minutes of play.

SU still hasn’t won at Carter-Finley Stadium since 2013, and the last time Syracuse beat NC State was in 2018 — also the last time the Orange played in a bowl game. That 51-41 win over a Top-25 Wolfpack team made SU bowl eligible for the first time in five years. But Saturday wasn’t like that. The Orange were outplayed throughout their 41-17 loss, and will have to win next week against Pittsburgh to extend their season into late December.

Syracuse’s focus coming into the game was on limiting the big plays that it gave up against Louisville last week. NC State quarterback Devin Leary threw for 29 touchdowns and almost 3,000 yards through his first 10 games, and is one of the best passers in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Against the Cardinals, SU gave up four passing touchdowns and 35 first-half points, and finished with a 41-3 loss.

Leary and NC State tested the Orange early, taking several deep shots in the first half. On one post route intended for Emeka Emezie, defensive back Duce Chestnut was able to step in front of the pass and bat it down with his left hand, preventing the big play. Later, the Wolfpack opened its third drive of the game by looking toward Devin Carter on the left sideline. Leary overthrew Carter, and Garrett Williams almost intercepted it with two hands.

But in the second quarter with the game still tied at 0, Leary rolled to his right, looking for Thayer Thomas downfield. Thomas streaked past Jason Simmons in coverage, and this time Leary dropped in the throw perfectly for a 49-yard catch that put the Wolfpack at the SU 15-yard line. With 6:14 to go in the half, Ricky Person Jr. ran left for a touchdown on the next play, giving NC State a 7-0 lead.

Chestnut was beaten again just before halftime, with Carter making a nice catch over him for 55 yards. Plays later, Leary found Toudle for the Wolfpack’s fourth touchdown of the second quarter.

As their offense found success, the Woflpack’s rushing defense — which came into the game as the top unit in the ACC — shut down Syracuse’s attempts at keeping up. Garrett Shrader’s passing performances against both Boston College and Louisville were two of his worst this season, and the quarterback said before the game that he expected NC State to stack the box and prevent him and Tucker from running the ball.

“They make it tough to throw and they make you earn every point and yard that you get,” Shrader said. “They’re just well rounded, they make it tough on offenses and make it tough for offenses to score.”

Shrader’s prediction proved true. The Orange’s first drive only picked up one yard and resulted in a punt, and their second drive went into NC State territory only after three 15-yard penalties on the Wolfpack helped move the ball. Many of SU’s plays went backward or gained no yardage. Syracuse punted seven times, and only picked up 236 yards of total offense, compared to State’s 399.

But Tucker was able to break loose for a 17-yard run in the second quarter, getting through the first level of NC State defenders before slipping a tackle, getting across the 30-yard line and then getting pushed out of bounds at the 37. Tucker’s run broke the Syracuse single-season rushing yards record previously set by Joe Morris in 1979.

Then, Tucker broke loose again. Shrader handed it off to him at his own 45-yard line, and Tucker cut back to his left. Shrader picked up a huge block on safety Tanner Ingle, and Tucker ran down the sideline, past NC State’s secondary and slipped a tackle on the way to his 55-yard touchdown run that cut the Orange’s deficit to seven.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Zonavan Knight received Andre Szmyt’s kick at his own three-yard line. Knight ran through the middle of the field and spun away from multiple Syracuse players at the 45-yard line. No Orange players could catch him in time, and Knight spun into the end zone for a 97-yard touchdown.

Even with Tucker’s 109 rushing yards, Syracuse couldn’t manufacture enough offense. Shrader continued his passing struggles, throwing for just 63 yards on 8-of-20 passing attempts. Some of his throws were too low for receivers — like one intended for Devaughn Cooper early in the third quarter that could’ve gone for a big gain — and others — like one intended for Anthony Queeley in the first quarter — were incomplete after miscommunications.

After Person’s touchdown in the second quarter, Shrader and Syracuse faced a 2nd and 8. Shrader looked left to Sharod Johnson for a slant route, but linebacker Drake Thomas easily picked off the pass, and ran right by Shrader and Cooper for a pick six, putting the Wolfpack up by two touchdowns. Shrader finished with his third straight subpar performance, following games against Louisville and Boston College in which he threw for 46 and 65 yards, respectively. Saturday marked the first time an SU quarterback has thrown for less than 100 yards in three straight games since RJ Anderson in 2001.

The quarterback’s struggles — along with those from Syracuse’s defense and special teams — cemented Saturday’s loss in Raleigh. And it’s those struggles that will need to be fixed next week, when the Orange host another Top 25 team, Pittsburgh.