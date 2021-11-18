Onondaga County expands booster shot eligibility to adults who feel ‘at risk’

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced in a tweet Wednesday that anyone 18 years or older who believes they are at risk is now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot.

People who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations for COVID-19 must wait at least six months between their second dose and their booster dose, McMahon wrote in the tweet. For those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they must wait at least two months after their first dose.

Mike Haynie, Syracuse University’s vice chancellor for strategic initiatives and innovation, shared in a campus-wide email on Thursday locations where SU community members can receive the booster shot.

Booster shots are available at pharmacies, Onondaga County’s vaccine clinics and the New York State Fairgrounds, Haynie wrote in the email. Haynie wrote that on-campus booster clinics would be announced as they become available.

SU reported 18 active COVID-19 cases on its dashboard Thursday and a surveillance positivity rate of 0.2%. There are reportedly no students in quarantine.

McMahon also stated on Wednesday that 83.8% of the county’s 18-plus population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.