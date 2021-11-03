Music brings the party: The Sour Sitrus Society’s impact on volleyball games

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Virginia Tech’s Cierra Huntley stepped behind the service line and gathered her composure for her next serve when Syracuse Women’s Building fell silent. She bounced the ball, and from the stands, the Sour Sitrus Society, Syracuse University’s pep band, chanted a loud “A.” For every additional time she bounced it, the band went further into the alphabet.

“B… C… D… E… F… G,” they taunted with each bounce until Huntley served. She sent the ball wide to the right and out of bounds, giving Syracuse its third point in the second set.

Later in the game, between the second and third set, the band kept SU’s energy high. Marina Markova and Naomi Franco danced to the band’s rendition of “Hey! Baby” by Bruce Channel while head coach Leonid Yelin explained the third set game plan to his group. Syracuse won the third set and swept Virginia Tech.

Sour Sitrus Society has given Syracuse volleyball an extra boost of energy at home games this season through music and chants, and the team has only lost once in the band’s presence.

Timothy Diem, the director of athletic bands for SU, spoke with Yelin about the potential of performing at volleyball games in 2019, a few of Sitrus’ members said. Yelin agreed, as Syracuse’s team was also fans of the idea. Along with Jennifer Albanese, Syracuse Athletics director of marketing, Diem set out to have Sour Sitrus Society to play at volleyball games. But many members of Sitrus also played in the marching band — which plays at the football games — so the schedule had to be coordinated alongside the football schedule.

“(The band) act(s) as a designated student section and impact the home court atmosphere bringing positive energy too with music and creative cheers,” Albanese said. “The student-athletes feed off of it.”

Sitrus didn’t play at any games last year due to COVID-19, but the group returned this season to support the volleyball team. Of the team’s nine home games so far, the band has played in four, all of which were against ACC opponents. The group didn’t play in the first non-conference home series in August because they hadn’t practiced for the season yet and the group was busy preparing for football games.

Unlike the marching band which has 185 members, Sitrus has 120 members, 35 of whom play at volleyball games, Sitrus’ secretary Kevin Galasso said. Since most volleyball games fall on Friday nights or during football games, Sitrus only plays select games, usually when the team plays on Sundays, during the week or when there’s a football away game.

To prepare for games, Sitrus practices for an hour on Mondays in the Carrier Dome. Some students are there for their second practice in a row, as the marching band practices the hour prior. When the band members play in the Carrier Dome, their noise reverberates throughout the 7.7-acre stadium and travels up to the fabric panels 165 feet in the air.

The Women’s Building hosts the fans and players in a tight gym with minimal space around the 100-by-90 foot hardwood court. The band sits in the condensed upper balcony that has just enough room to sit its 35 members.

Songs like “HandClap” and “Gimme Some Lovin’” bounce off the walls of the court. Sitrus’ members come up with impromptu chants such as lyrics to Pitbull’s “Hotel Room Service” and quotes from the movie Shrek to throw off the opposing team.

“The best way to describe it is close and intimate,” Galasso said about playing during volleyball games. “We carry a lot of noise, so the players can definitely hear what we’re saying in volleyball games.”

The band almost never stops playing — in between each point and set they total about 30 pieces played before the end of the game. For all the games the volleyball team has won, the band finishes with “All I Do Is Win” by DJ Khaled followed by the SU alma mater.

The band’s effort doesn’t go unappreciated by the team either, Polina Shemanova said. At any point throughout the game, at least one volleyball player can be seen dancing on the sidelines or during a timeout to keep the energy lively.

“I’m in love,” outside hitter Shemanova said about the band. “It brings such a good energetic vibe.”

Yelin compared playing without the band to a party with no music, and while he doesn’t dance to the band’s songs like his players, he joked that if the Women’s Building is ever completely filled, the crowd would get to see him dance.

“If we’re going to pack this gym, I will. Absolutely I will,” Yelin said.