After 4 years at Monmouth, Melik Martin finally reached his potential at Drexel

Melik Martin led York Catholic High School to a 22-4 record while averaging 16 points and eight rebounds per game on an efficient 57% from the field. He played his final high school game in the state playoffs, earning first-team all-county honors but zero Division I offers.

During that same spring senior season, Martin dominated the 17U York Ballers AAU organization — and his persistence would pay off, picking up late offers from mid-major Division I programs Monmouth University and Duquesne University, and eventually committing to join the Monmouth Hawks. After Monmouth, Martin used his COVID-19 fifth year to transfer to Drexel — a move that provided him an opportunity to flourish on and off the court.

Martin grew up in York, Pennsylvania, playing football and lacrosse, catching on late to basketball. He credits his hometown for teaching him basketball, where they played at the park from sunrise to sunset, scratching and clawing to stay “King of the Concrete.” Martin regularly battled talent around the York area with Michigan Wolverines’ guard Eli Brooks, Towson Tigers’ guard Antonio Rizzuto and Central Penn Knights’ guard Nate Jean-Philippe.

In his first three years at Monmouth, he played every game while coming off the bench to contribute below 20 minutes per game. But by his senior year, Martin started all 20 games, notching at least 12 points and 5 rebounds per game, earning an All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Third Team selection. He lifted the Hawks to a 12-8 record and MAAC regular-season title.

But one of his biggest achievements came off the court, as he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business marketing. Martin said his mother instilled the importance of academics from a young age.

“She would take me to football practice and if my homework wasn’t finished I would watch football practice while finishing my homework. She wasn’t playing about school,” Martin said.

He graduated with a business marketing degree, becoming a social media marketer for the See More Good Foundation, an organization — created by childhood friend and Princeton graduate Jared Young — whose mission is to mentor kids in basketball and financial literacy.

“It’s so much adversity and very easy to fall into the wrong things in York, so it’s motivation for me to continue to do what I do,” Martin said.

Due to COVID-19, the NCAA allowed college seniors a one-time exemption to eligibility rules, granting Martin an extra year of eligibility. He took advantage after his senior season at Monmouth and entered the transfer portal.

While receiving interest from Power 5 schools such as West Virginia and St. Bonaventure, Martin committed to Drexel University. In the season prior, the Dragons made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament. But the school also offered Martin a chance to fulfill his business interests in an MBA program.

Martin’s ability to create scoring opportunities on the court caught the attention of Drexel’s head coach Zach Spiker. Later, Spiker recruited Martin to join his team.

“He wants to make an impact defensively, he’s got good offensive skills, but the thing he does the most is play with a motor — a great motor,” Spiker said.

Martin aspires to lift Drexel to a second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance in March, and he is hopeful he will have an opportunity to play professional basketball after his collegiate career comes to an end.

“I understand I have something to live for,” Martin said.