Many SU students support flu shot requirement for spring semester

Syracuse University announced in a campus-wide email in July that flu vaccinations will be required to attend in-person classes and on-campus activities and facilities next semester.

Staff at the Barnes Center at The Arch encouraged students to get their vaccines, overseeing the entire process. Students must upload proof of their vaccinations in their Patient Portal if they receive their flu shot from a provider outside of the university.

“Students at the campus are (in contact on a) close basis, and it’s crucial to have a flu shot because you can put others at risk if you don’t get one,” said Nay Mayen, a flu vaccine support staff member in the Barnes Center. “A single person who isn’t vaccinated would make hundreds sick.”

Mayen thinks the Barnes Center is doing a really good job with frequent reminders to students via email and putting signs and banners in locations on campus.

“Flu is a contagious virus,” said Morel Anderson, a registered nurse who works in the Barnes Center. “(The) best way to prevent (the flu) is to get vaccinated.”

Many students said they hope others get their vaccines as soon as possible before the deadline, especially to protect those around them.

Sarah Rappoport, a freshman in the Newhouse School of Public Communications, said she makes sure to get the shot every year to prevent serious cases of the flu.

“I’ve got flu before, and it was quite extreme. (But), I didn’t get hospitalized thanks to my shot”, Rappoport said.

Baylee Smith, a freshman biology major, wanted all students to get vaccinated, saying it’s the only way to protect their fellow peers. Rahil Abbas, a public health major, agreed and urged students to get their shots before the deadline.

Some students said they’re worried about getting sick with classes back in person, especially as there are very few virtual and remote options for students.

“Disease prevention helps the entire SU community and our families, and it relieves stress on the health care system,” said Ryan Lamson, a master’s student at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. “I got vaccinated, firstly because it’s a requirement by spring 2022 per SU policy. Secondly, as a student, I can’t have time to be sick. I would also encourage all eligible students to receive the vaccine to get it done. You’ll be better off, and we’re fortunate to have access to it.”

Many universities, such as Johns Hopkins University, Georgetown University and the University of Miami, require an influenza immunization as well.

“I trust the flu vaccine. However, I wouldn’t force upon others to get one,” said Ethan Cohen, a junior in the Martin J. Whitman School of Management. “If you think it’s the right thing to do, go for it.”

SU announced in a campus-wide email on Friday that it will extend vaccine appointments to Wednesday, allowing for more students to register and get their shots.

Students are required to be vaccinated for the flu before the beginning of the spring semester to attend in-person classes, participate in on-campus activities and use on-campus facilities unless they have an approved medical or religious exemption.