Kick off spring 2022 registration with these Ted Lasso-themed course recommendations

Registration for the spring 2022 semester is quickly approaching like a pass from Sam Obisanya of “Ted Lasso.” The Daily Orange Culture Staff organized a list of classes that are available next semester with a “Ted Lasso” twist.

Ted Lasso

AAS 411 — The Music and Life of Prince

Ted Lasso is a walking encyclopedia of cultural references. Students learn a healthy dose about Prince and the cultural relevance of the music icon in Dr. James Williams’ class. Intend on leaving the class with a deeper appreciation for the impact Prince had on fashion and society, in addition to a Spotify playlist of his hit songs.

ENG 170 — American Cinema, from Beginnings to Present

If you want to fully understand every easter egg in Ted Lasso, taking this class is the first step in expanding your movie knowledge to a Lasso-level. This course not only examines movies from a historical lens, but it looks at the business of Hollywood and its influence on the art produced. After ENG 170, you, too, may be able to call yourself a “rom-communist.”

HST 357 — Culture and politics in Early Modern England: Henry VIII to Charles I

Before accepting the position at AFC Richmond — a British professional football club — Ted Lasso had never visited the U.K. If you also need to brush up on your British knowledge, this history class will cover one of the most influential periods in British history. Expect to learn about some men who are even wackier than Ted: medieval English kings.

Keeley Jones

PRL 206 — Public Relations Principles & Practice

Think you have what it takes to maintain a brand’s image and use social media as flawlessly as Keeley Jones does? PRL 206 introduces students to the basics of public relations, including understanding social media trends and building communication between a company and the public.

AIC 102 — Arts in Context II

As a model-turned-boss businesswoman, Keeley Jones understands the different applications of the arts. She leverages her time in fashion and modeling in the field of sports as PR for the team in “Ted Lasso.” As is shown in this show, knowledge of the arts always comes in handy, and this class gives everyone, not just VPA students, a chance to learn about the arts.

Rebecca Welton

EEE 370 — Introduction to Entrepreneurship and Emerging Enterprises

Although Rebecca didn’t create the football club AFC Richmond on her own, she ran it once she took over ownership from her ex-husband with her creativity and leadership skills. “Introduction to Entrepreneurship and Emerging Enterprises” helps students learn what is required to start and grow a business.

WGS 201 — Global Feminisms

Rebecca Welton is Richmond’s girlboss antagonist, and to fully understand the complexities and nuance of her once diabolical, then aspirational, character arc, you should have an understanding of feminism in an international context. “Global Feminisms” explores how the school of thought moved across continents and political systems, something that can be applied to global media and film easily.

FST 203 — Fine Pastries and Desserts

If Welton could fit this class into her busy schedule, she might consider taking it since Lasso bakes biscuits for her every day. In “Fine Pastries and Desserts,” students will learn the fundamentals of baking, finishing and plating parties and desserts.

Sam Obisanya

AAS 341 — Politics of Africa

Along with Sam’s home country of Nigeria, the continent of Africa has been the victim of intrusion from other countries. This class touches on issues in Africa surrounding the decolonization of the continent, including political freedom, democracy and self rule.

ANT 185 — Global Encounters: Comparing World Views and Values Cross-Culturally

Sam is experiencing a hard time confronting culture shock and overcoming his homesickness. He also has put great efforts into opening a Nigerian restaurant. ANT 185, as a writing intensive as well as humanity course, will discuss unequal encounters about all kinds of culture globally and cases of commodity business.

Coach Beard

FST 422 — Wine and Beer Appreciation

Coach Beard and Lasso often enjoy a beer together after matches. Students can step up their beer appreciation in one of the food studies program’s most popular classes. In the class, students can try beers from around the world, which they can continue to explore at Syracuse’s bars like Faegan’s Cafe & Pub and Wolff’s Biergarten.

PHI 171 — Critical Thinking

If you’re a deep thinker like Coach Beard, then “Critical Thinking” may be up your alley next semester. In PHI 171, students will study and evaluate reasoning, including arguments, explanations and the justification of decisions.

LIT 102 — Introduction to Classical Literature

If you know one thing about Coach Beard, you know he always has a book in hand. He and Lasso bond over reading, and that is something anyone could do too in this classical literature survey class. Through group reading and discussion, students can aim to be as well read as AFC Richmond’s football coach.

Trent Crimm

COM 337 — Real News, Fake News: Literacy for the Information Age

If you were confused by the outcry of journalists everywhere after Trent Crimm broke journalistic ethics by revealing a source at the end of season two, you should take this class. COM 337, a class in which Crimm could learn a thing or two, is open to students with interest in news journalism and its ethics.

JNL 211 — Cross-Media News Writing

Crimm was known for taking his job as a journalist very seriously. Students aspiring to go into journalism must know how to write across media platforms nowadays to make it in the industry. In “Cross-Media News Writing,” students will learn and improve news value, judgement and journalism ethics.

Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

PSY 274 — Social Psychology

Impressed by Dr. Sharon Fieldstone’s ability to figure out what’s going on with others and help? Get your start in psychology with “Social Psychology” this spring. Students in PSY 274 study social relationships and interactions, so consider channeling your inner-Fieldstone and registering for PSY 274.

WGS 281 — Sociology of Families

Ted Lasso is a show about family and navigating family dynamics. But not all of those families are blood-related. Some, like AFC Richmond, are “found families,” and this class explores all forms of families and experiences across social, geographic and economic lines.

PHP 302 — Influencing Healthy Behavior

As part of Dr. Fieldstone’s work, she helps people identify and cultivate healthy behaviors and habits. Recognizing and maintaining healthy behaviors doesn’t take a job as a professional psychologist — students in PHP 302 learn about the factors that interact and encourage healthy behaviors.