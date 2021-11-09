Joe Girard III paces SU with 20 points in season-opening win over Lafayette

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Before the season, head coach Jim Boeheim criticized former Syracuse point guard Kadary Richmond, who transferred to Seton Hall after the 2020-21 season. Richmond would’ve played about 25 minutes per game had he returned to SU this year, Boeheim said, but the head coach added that Joe Girard III was the stronger option.

“(Richmond) didn’t work hard last year and really was not in the condition … he played 21 minutes a game, and that was about all he could play,” Boeheim said on Oct. 22. “I just think Joe was more consistent — obviously a better shooter, just a more consistent player.”

Boeheim’s been an adamant supporter of his starting point guard and said after the Pace exhibition game on Oct. 27 that Girard has been good for two years, “contrary to what everyone’s opinion out there is that thinks they know about basketball and don’t.”

Tuesday against Lafayette, a Patriot League team, Girard showed the first flashes of a confident, true point guard capable of leading the Orange. Time will tell whether he can keep that up against higher-level competition, or whether it’ll last into conference play, into the new year, and into February and March. But in SU’s season-opener, Girard finished a perfect 5-of-5 from beyond the arc, leading the Orange in points (20) and assists (seven) in 25 minutes on the floor.

Girard didn’t play point guard at Glens Falls High School, meaning he’s still learning the position and working on making that adjustment to his role as a facilitator at SU, Boeheim said. Girard is coming off an up-and-down season last year, one that he said he thinks about occasionally in the context of both “prov(ing) a lot of people wrong” and “proving it to myself.” Tuesday, though against lower-level competition, Girard showed he’s capable of being SU’s leader on the floor.

“He was getting the ball to people and getting the ball in the right situations,” Boeheim said postgame. “It’s been a journey, learning some things, but he’s really good. He’s a really good point guard.”

In the opening minutes, after a Girard steal set up the second of back-to-back Jimmy Boeheim layups, Girard carried the ball upcourt and saw Jimmy cut. He lobbed a pass that sailed over Lafayette’s entire defense, and the point guard’s vision paid off when Jimmy scored his fourth straight bucket to open the game. That vision is something Girard has been working on during the offseason, and something that has been a noticeable improvement through two exhibition games and the season opener. He said he worked on ball-handling during the offseason and changed his mindset to shake off the uneven performances from last season.

“Just being a little bit more creative — honestly if you have the mindset that you’re going in there trying to score, looking to score, it’s going to open up other things and as a point guard,” Girard said after the Le Moyne game.

Girard cited better spacing in Syracuse’s frontcourt as part of the reasoning behind his team-high seven assists. He said center Jesse Edwards has a big presence in the paint, Frank Anselem is “a freak athlete,” and Jimmy — who had 18 points against the Leopards — is very good around the rim with both his left and right hand.

Girard dished a precise pass to Anselem, who finished with a dunk and drove along the baseline before finding Edwards on an underhanded pass for another dunk. He paced Syracuse’s offense, choosing moments to spark some of SU’s 24 fastbreak points, explaining after the game that “the easiest 3s are on a fastbreak.” Symir Torrence connected with Girard on one break, and the point guard nailed a smooth 3-pointer on a quick release. In other moments when Girard was the ball handler, however, he slowed the game down and exploited gaps in the defense.

“It’s also my job as a point guard to get in the lane a little bit,” Girard said. “If I got a shot, I’m going to take it. But if not, I’m going to dump it down to those guys or throw up a lob because I know they can go get it.”

The point guard had his career-high game from beyond the arc, finishing 100%. On his first 3-pointer in the first half, he spotted up at the top of the perimeter and drained the shot. Then moments later, he drove in the lane, taking on two defenders before finishing the layup and drawing the foul (he was perfect from the free-throw line as well, finishing 3-of-3).

Girard showed patience while dribbling at the top of the 3-point line before draining a deep attempt over his defender at the end of the first half, and he continued to shoot lights out during the second frame when he pulled up from the right side and spotted a 3.

Questions remain about whether Girard can keep this up as Syracuse’s season kicks into full gear. But, at least for the time being, he’s confident in himself, and Boeheim and his teammates are confident in him.

“Every year he’s getting more and more experience, more and more comfortable,” Edwards said. “(And) he’s always been a shooter, so that’s something to worry about.”