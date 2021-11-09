HCE program should be expanded to enhance students’ academic success

First Year Seminar, more commonly known as FYS 101 by Syracuse University students, is a one-credit course that all incoming freshmen and transfer students are required to take. The course focuses on helping students transition to life on campus, as well as exploring their identities and diversity and inclusion. Concepts covered in the course include microaggressions, socialization and cross-cultural awareness.

Additionally, SU students are required to participate in three Home College Experience (HCE) programs, a branch of FYS where students get a chance to learn about their major requirements and course registration in their designated college, as well as how to apply for jobs that cater to their passions using Handshake. Academic advisers from the students’ designated colleges teach this section of the course. As course registration for freshmen begins in November, HCE has equipped students with crucial tips and resources needed to successfully enroll in class for the spring semester. SU should continue to incorporate HCE programs into students’ first semester on campus because it allows students to take advantage of the academic resources provided on campus.

Prior to the HCE program, I, along with many other new students, had zero knowledge of course registration. The step-by-step procedure that my classes’ adviser took to inform students about course registration was exceptionally beneficial, as they listed out the prerequisites that students of each major and minor needed to add to their “Shopping Carts” for class enrollment.

The HCE programs have been helpful in navigating resources offered at SU that promote academic success. Although students have the option to meet with their adviser as frequently as they want, the HCE is an intimate class setting, where students can learn about other majors and minors through questions that they may not have thought of in private meetings with advisers. Students should not overlook the value of HCE classes because the material covered in these classes is invaluable.

Lindzy Berdon, a first-year student majoring in biochemistry in the College of Arts and Sciences, said that HCE helped her navigate course registration since as a freshman and first-generation college student, she didn’t have previous knowledge on how to register for classes. “Speaking with my adviser during a designated time where other people with similar majors were also able to ask questions and seek guidance together was extremely important in easing stress that comes with taking the next step in college independence,” she said.

Advertisement



Most freshmen are still looking into what they want to pursue and are exploring the diverse majors and course options that SU offers. It’s also important for students who have plans to continue their education in fields such as law, medicine and music after their undergraduate studies to establish a pathway early on.

Sophia Johnson, a freshman majoring in political science in the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs is one of these students. “Because I want to go to law school, I am already having to think about how my success in my current classes will impact my chances of getting into law school,” Johnson said.

Based on reports like this, SU should continue to offer and promote these classes. The university is constantly trying to make it easier for students to get acclimated to the changes that going to college brings, and HCE makes acclimation much easier.

As many students are looking into the intra-university transfers process (IUT) and/or switching their majors, our adviser during HCE provided resources, tips and courses to take during the spring semester to fulfill the prerequisites that most higher level courses require, alongside courses to fulfill the general Liberal Arts Core requirements.

HCE squeezes in everything that is important for a student’s academic success in just three out of the 14 sessions of First Year Seminar. Although the three sessions have been very helpful, the university should offer HCE as a separate 14-week course, rather than incorporating it into the FYS class. This would give students an opportunity to receive more thorough, in-depth training on what they should do to further their academic careers. Besides classes on majoring and minoring, course registration and utilizing Handshake, there should be classes that focus on topics such as extensive resume building, networking and enrolling in clubs specific to one’s major and interests.

HCE has been a great learning opportunity for myself and many others. SU should incorporate more HCE programs into its curriculum for first-year students, as they provide a blueprint for individual students’ academic success.

Chaeri Chun is a freshman sociology and neuroscience double major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].