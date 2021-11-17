Geoff Cantin-Arku enters transfer portal with 2 games remaining

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s Geoff Cantin-Arku announced he’s entering the transfer portal on Wednesday evening. The linebacker was fourth on the team in tackles (43), and also forced a fumble and added four tackles for loss.

Cantin-Arku has two years of eligibility remaining. He played in every game for the Orange this season, backing up linebackers Mikel Jones, Stefon Thompson and Marlowe Wax. When Jones was ejected for targeting in SU’s loss to Louisville, Cantin-Arku filled in. Cantin-Arku’s early departure leaves the Orange with just three experienced linebackers.

“(The) four of us, we’re all brothers,” Cantin-Arku told the media before Syracuse’s game against Clemson. “The main thing is that we’re all brothers, so it makes it easier to communicate on the field than if you’re with somebody that you consider a stranger.”

Syracuse still has reserve linebackers Leon Lowery, Anwar Sparrow, Malik Matthew, Ryan Dolan, Eric Slater, John O’Connor and Austin Roon, but none have played significant snaps this season.

Last season, Cantin-Arku started 10 of 11 games and notched 63 tackles, six tackles for loss and four sacks. Babers said the linebacking core — who refers to themselves as “the mob” — has made incredible strides between last year and this year.

“They’re part of the spokes that make that wheel go over there. And we’re excited that not only are they having an excellent year, but all of them are coming back,” Babers said on Oct. 11.

I would like to thank Syracuse University for the opportunity they gave me. I will be forever grateful for the people and friends I’ve met along the way. With that being said, I am entering the Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility left. pic.twitter.com/noHBORxbMt — Geoffrey Cantin-Arku (@geofcantin) November 17, 2021

Syracuse has lost running back Jarveon Howard, wide receiver Taj Harris and quarterbacks Tommy DeVito and Dillon Markiewicz to the transfer portal since the start of this season. Howard, DeVito and Markiewicz were not starters, and therefore played limited minutes. Harris, a receiver, wasn’t getting the ball as much as previous seasons because the Orange shifted to a run-based offense.

Cantin-Arku notched seven tackles in SU’s season-opener against Ohio, and six in another three games, including Virginia Tech and Boston College.