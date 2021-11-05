4 student acts to perform at UU fall 2021 Student Show Nov. 12

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

University Union’s student concert event will return on Friday, Nov. 12, with four performances at Goldstein Auditorium. The concert will start at 8 p.m. and will feature band Picture Us Tiny, artist 33col3, trap artist Knowahh and singer-songwriter Sadie Miller.

Entry is free for SU and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff, but tickets are required for entry. Audience members are required to wear masks during the event, and doors for the concert open at 7:30 p.m.

Picture Us Tiny consists of four SU students — Jackson Velli, Anish Ghosh, Vir Batra and Nick Beebower. The band opened for Rebecca Black earlier this school year at The Underground in Schine Student Center, and now they’ll take the stage in the Goldstein Auditorium. Ghosh performed at a UU concert earlier this year at the first concert in Goldstein Auditorium since Schine’s reopening.

Velli marries Blink-182-esque pop punk with Elliott Smith-inspired storytelling in his music, the UU press release reads. Picture Us Tiny’s latest single “Party Girl” has over 20,000 streams on music streaming platforms.

Zack Dacierno, who goes by the artist name 33col3, is a multi-genre artist. The SU junior is inspired by Travis Scott and Playboi Carti, the press release says. “Pet Bear,” Dacierno’s debut and hyper-punk single featuring Picture Us Tiny, hit streaming platforms in mid-October.

Sadie Miller and trap artist Knowahh, both of whom are 19 years old, will also take to the stage next Friday. Knowahh recently dropped his latest project, “Beautiful Nightmare.” The project displays his “eerie yet energetic production,” UU said in the press release.

Only clear bags, including fanny packs and clutches, are allowed into the concert. For questions or accommodations, contact UU Vice President Molly Gross at [email protected], and for general information, contact public relations director Samantha Goldstein at [email protected].