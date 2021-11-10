From concerts to stand-up comedy, here are 6 shows to check out this weekend

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Funk ‘n Waffles

Thursday night @ 8 p.m.; Mnemonic Advice, Erin Manion, The Knu

Anyone looking for dinner and a show might find themselves at Funk ‘n Waffles on Thursday night. The restaurant and music venue is hosting a slate of three artists: Mnemonic Advice, Erin Manion and The Knu. Manion performed on Syracuse University’s campus earlier this semester at Tiny Desk Cuse’s inaugural show in Bird Library. Doors are set to open at 7 p.m., with the performance scheduled for 8-11 p.m. For information on tickets, visit @mnemonicadvice on Instagram.

Goldstein Auditorium

Friday night @ 8 p.m.; Picture Us Tiny, 33col3, Knowahh, Sadie Miller

University Union is holding a student show in Goldstein Auditorium on Friday night with a stacked lineup of four student artists. The musicians work in various genres, including rap, pop and punk, so this show offers something for every student. Tickets are free to Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff and are available through the SU box office website. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

The Blue Room

Saturday night @ 9:30 p.m.; BenSpence, C4W2 and Gabriella Jaye

SU student and DJ BenSpence returns to the stage on Saturday night at The Blue Room with artists C4W2 (Chango4 & way2wavybaby) and Gabriella Jaye. Earlier this semester, BenSpence performed at UU’s Bandersnatch concert alongside Tai Verdes and Maude Latour. Tickets to the show are $5 but go up to $7 on the day of the show. To RSVP and get the address, message @mosh.retirement on Instagram.

The Garden

Saturday night @ 10 p.m.; studio89

The Garden house venue has its first Comedy Night scheduled for Saturday night, with an additional performance from student band studio89. Interested students can DM @the.garden.syr on Instagram for the address, and entry is $3 at the door. Doors are set to open at 9:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 10 p.m. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required at the door.

The Westcott Theater

Sunday night @ 8 p.m.; Lucki

For the next stop on his “Wake Up Lucki” tour with Pasto Flocco, “4 The Betta” rapper Lucki is set to perform at The Westcott Theater Sunday night. Doors open at 8 p.m., with tickets starting at $25 available on The Westcott’s website.

The Blue Room

Sunday night @ 8 p.m.; Full Body 2, Winter Beach and REPTILE HOUSE

For its second show of the weekend, The Blue Room is hosting a three-artist lineup Sunday night, with performances from Full Body 2, Winter Beach and REPTILE HOUSE. Tickets are $5 if bought in advance or $7 if bought the day of the show. Doors are scheduled to open at 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, RSVP and get the address, message @mosh.retirement on Instagram.