College of Law holds ceremony honoring U.S. veterans

Syracuse University’s College of Law held a Veterans Day ceremony Tuesday to honor U.S. veterans.

The ceremony was hosted by the Institute for Security Policy and Law, the Betty and Michael D. Wohl Veterans Legal Clinic, the National Security Student Association and Operation Veteran Advocacy.

David Van Slyke, the dean of Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, attended the ceremony along with retired Navy Vice Adm. Robert Murrett, a professor of practice in Maxwell and former director of both the U.S. Navy Intelligence and the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. The Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School chorus sang the U.S. national anthem during the ceremony.

Craig Boise, the dean of the College of Law, said the university is open to all veterans and their families and works to serve them in the best way possible.

“Syracuse University is justifiably proud of its reputation for being a welcoming university for veterans, for service members and their families,” Boise said. “And we back that reputation with unparalleled resources and programming.”

The ceremony invited Navy Vice Adm. Darse E. Crandall Jr., who is currently serving as the 45th judge advocate general of the U.S. Navy, as a guest speaker.

Judge James E. Baker, the director of SU’s Institute for Security Policy and Law, called Veterans Day “the national day of conscience,” a quote from Omar Bradley, who was the first chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and oversaw policy making during the Korean War. Baker said Veterans Day is an opportunity for the SU community to reflect on the meaning of patriotism.

“At Syracuse University, we honor military service,” Baker said. “I do not know a university that does not have the word ‘academy’ in its name that does more to honor veterans and military service.”

Crandall reflected on the three core values of the Navy: honor, courage and commitment. Service members should bear true faith and allegiance to the constitution and the country, not to a particular person or party, he said.

“Service members are ever mindful that it’s a privilege to serve our fellow Americans. And therefore we hold ourselves at the highest personal and professional standards,” Crandall said. “In other words, we serve with honor.”

The ceremony concluded with the Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School chorus singing the anthems for different service branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Stan Stanley, 102, a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force, stood and saluted to the audience during the Air Force service anthem. The audience replied with a round of applause.

