Syracuse loses to Colgate for 1st time since 1962 in 100-85 upset loss

Deep in the second half as Syracuse chased the game, Joe Girard III brought the ball down after a Jeff Woodward layup made it 87-79. Girard stopped at the 3-point line and sent up a long 3, but it bounced off the rim and high into the air.

As the ball came down Jesse Edwards grabbed the rebound and threw it out to an open Cole Swider for a corner 3. Swider’s shot then clanged off the rim, but again bounced into a Syracuse player’s hands, this time Girard. Girard grabbed the ball and went back up for a layup, but his shot didn’t roll in.

Again, Edwards grabbed the board and went up and again Syracuse’s shot just would not fall. Edwards attempted to follow his miss, but the whistle was blown and the center picked up his fifth foul of the game and trudged to the bench.

The sequence summed up Syracuse’s struggles on offense as Colgate pulled off the upset and handed Syracuse its first loss of the season.

For the first time since 1962, Syracuse fell to Colgate 100-85 as the Orange’s 54-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday night. SU opened the game with a 15-point lead, but after that Colgate’s 3s began to fall as the Red Raiders gained their footing. Eventually, Syracuse’s offense stalled out and Colgate pulled off the upset.

Syracuse faced its toughest test of the season so far in Colgate. The Red Raiders were a 14-seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament and just lost by three points to NC State.

The Syracuse zone stifled Colgate for the better part of 10 minutes as the Red Raiders began the game 0-for-12 from 3. As the Red Raiders’ 3’s clanged off the rim and air balled, Syracuse racked up the points in transition. Colgate tried over and over again to work the ball from side-to-side to and find open shooters. First, Jack Ferguson missed a 3, but even after grabbing an offensive rebound and passing out to the corner to Ryan Moffatt, he too failed to score.

Cole Swider grabbed the Moffatt miss and passed out to Joe Girard III. Girard immediately picked his head up and saw Jesse Edwards streaking ahead of the Colgate defense. He launched a long alley-oop pass from the 3-point line to Edwards who slammed the ball in.

Back the other way, Colgate once again tried to shoot its way back into the game, but Tucker Richardson missed his 3-pointer. Girard grabbed the rebound and charged the other way. As Girard passed half-court, he sized up his defender. Girard quickly faked left, but in a flash, crossed right and found the separation he wanted to launch a long step-back two-pointer.

As Syracuse and Colgate traded missed 3s for buckets, the Orange’s lead crept up to 17-2 until Ferguson finally hit a 3 to end Colgate’s drought. In the first nine minutes, Syracuse stormed out to a 23-8 lead, but could not maintain that momentum as Colgate wrestled back control of the game.

Oliver Lynch-Daniels hit a 3 with 11 and a half minutes remaining in the game. His 3 kickstarted a 38-20 run that saw the Red Raiders hit nine of 13 3s to end the first half and take the lead into halftime.

As Colgate clawed its way back into the game, the Syracuse offense began to stall on the other end. First Girard missed his first 3 of the season when his catch-and-shoot 3 pointer was blocked as he and the rest of the Orange looked for a foul call that never came. Cole Swider scored early in the first half, with a jumper from the wing, but picked up three fouls throughout the half and was sent to the bench. Benny Williams came on to fill in for Swider, but after a dunk and a midrange, he too began to run into problems on the offensive end.

When Edwards, Williams and Jimmy Boeheim had a man trapped under the basket, the Colgate center tried to pass out to a teammate on the wing, but Girard shuffle down to pick up the easy steal. As the ball worked its way through the Syracuse offense, it found its way to Williams open in the corner. But when Williams rose to shoot the 3, his shot air balled. Still, Girard managed to wrestle the offensive rebound and the ball came back to Williams. This time, he elected to drive to the basket, but as he made contact with his man, Williams was called for a charge.

Entering halftime, the Orange faced a deficit for the second week in a row. Last week, Syracuse managed to come out strong and control the game to top Drexel. Tonight, the offensive struggles continued, while Colgate switched up its attack to continue tacking on points and increasing its lead.

Girard tried his best to help SU regain the lead. First, he drove in down low and finished through contact for the two. Then, he hit two long 3s first from the wing and then from the top of the arc. However, each time Girard would score, Colgate came down the other end with a reply to silence the crowd.

Despite Syracuse’s best efforts to come back and avoid the upset, Colgate’s measured attack continued to score at will. Eventually, no matter what Syracuse tried, Colgate found an answer and pulled away for the win.