Ben Walsh’s reelection is a win for Syracuse

As Syracuse’s first independent mayor, Mayor Ben Walsh took office on Jan. 1, 2018, and will continue to lead Syracuse for the next four years after winning the election last night. Democrat Khalid Bey and Republican Janet Burman were also on the ballot yesterday. Walsh received over 60% of the vote, with more than 6,000 votes above Bey, his primary competitor.

Walsh deservedly won this race, although many people believe that he did not induce enough change during his term. Being realistic, patient and open-minded, Walsh has bettered Syracuse and its residents’ lives. He will continue to lead with his same goal-oriented, genuine approach throughout his upcoming term.

While many small businesses and restaurants were struggling during the pandemic, Walsh proactively provided them with grants that ultimately kept them afloat. This reflects the high level of care and respect that Walsh has for the business owners of Syracuse, a group he will continue fighting for in his next four years in office.

For a long time, Walsh has advocated for the replacement of the I-81 viaduct with the community grid alternative, and the process has finally begun under his leadership. In his upcoming term, Walsh will work to minimize the effects of this project on surrounding schools and residents. Since Walsh has nurtured this project for years now, he is the only candidate that would be able to truly execute this to its fullest potential.

In terms of police reform, a pressing issue in Syracuse, Walsh has established concrete steps toward accountability and fairness. Police officers are now required to wear body-worn cameras, with footage being subject to public release. Additionally, Walsh successfully negotiated a five-year residency requirement for new officers. While he still has a long way to go in terms of police reform, I remain unconvinced that the other candidates could accomplish more than Walsh. Councilor Bey had made police accountability a point in his campaign, but he is vague at best when asked about what concrete changes he would impose.

Furthermore, there is a severe lead-poisoning problem in Syracuse among children. Walsh proposed a law giving power to the city to inspect houses with potential lead problems. Mayor Walsh is devoting $4.5 million in federal aid to 200 Syracuse homes with lead problems.

Walsh is also reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 5,000 pounds annually due to his implementation of LED street lights across the city. This effort has saved the city $1.5 million annually, money that can now be used for other crucial projects. Bey failed to make environmental policy a key issue in his campaign.

Walsh has shown his dedication to diversity and representation by creating what some might consider the most diverse administration that Syracuse has ever seen. Over half of his administration is composed of people of color and women.

Walsh has proved that he is the most capable of creating palpable improvements in Syracuse. During the next four years, I have a high level of confidence in Walsh to continue working to make Syracuse a better place to live for everyone. His reelection will result in the continued betterment of the Syracuse community.

Julia Kahen is a freshmen news, magazine and digital journalism and political science dual major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].