Ben Walsh wins reelection in Syracuse mayoral race, defeats Khalid Bey

Ben Walsh was reelected for Syracuse mayor Tuesday, setting him up for a second term as the city’s first Independent mayor.

Walsh, 42, defeated Democratic challenger Khalid Bey with over 59% of the vote. Bey, who has served in Syracuse Common Council since 2011, fell about 4,800 votes short of Walsh as of 10:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The victory confirms that Walsh’s 2017 election, when he became the city’s first independent mayor, wasn’t an outlier. His campaign and dozens of supporters celebrated with a watch party at the Persian Terrace of the Marriott Hotel downtown.

Voters also selected three new Common Councilors, including an at-Large councilor to replace Bey, who left his position to run for mayor. Departing Councilor Joe Carni, Common Council’s only Republican, did not win an election for a County Legislature seat and will be replaced by a Democrat. Now, Democrats will hold all 10 seats on Council.

While Walsh and Bey have different political affiliations, their politics align on some major issues. Both supported the I-81 viaduct community grid plan, encouraged city investment in sidewalk infrastructure and pushed for increased code enforcement in homes and apartment buildings across the city.

The main issues of the campaign focused on police and public safety, where Bey takes a more progressive approach to the incumbent mayor. Bey said in March that the city’s police reform plan, proposed by Walsh and passed by Common Council, didn’t go far enough.

The candidates butted heads over the city’s relationship with the police union, specifically the newest contract awarded by an arbitrator in July which doled out $10,000 bonuses to veteran officers. Bey and other councilors spoke against the deal in 2019, claiming it is too expensive.

In his second term as mayor, Walsh plans to focus on infrastructure, neighborhood development and public safety, according to his campaign platform. His platform, announced last month, also reiterates his commitment to redevelopment of the I-81 viaduct in favor of the community grid alternative and expansion of his Syracuse Surge economic development policy.

Specific policy goals include a bus rapid transit public transportation system, the early stages of municipal broadband service and a complete update of city zoning laws. The platform also pledges an expansion to the city’s sidewalk paving program and significant increases in road reconstruction.

Walsh had a fundraising advantage throughout the entire race. He entered 2021 with nearly $300,000 in his campaign accounts and raised another $400,000 this year. Bey raised just over $100,000 during the entire campaign. Walsh used his fundraising advantage to spend nearly $200,000 on advertisements during the race.

About 93,000 people voted in this election, a turnout of about 30%, Onondaga County Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny said on Twitter. This marks a decrease of 5% from the 2017 turnout, the last mayoral election.