How to avoid stress during class registration

The year is 2030. You graduated from college a few years back with a major in finance, because that’s what you always assumed you would be doing. You took the required courses for your major and dreaded your time in-class during college. You now work at a big corporate firm in New York City, a regular nine to five. It is supposed to be the American Dream, but it feels more like a nightmare.

For many, the academics people pursue in college determine satisfaction with life. Students’ choice of majors and minors often lead to jobs in those fields. Hence, the classes that students take from the start of their time at Syracuse University can contribute to their future selves’ contentment in life. While this may seem like a daunting thought, there are easy steps that SU students can take to avoid stress while picking out classes.

As class registration is opening at the beginning of November for the spring 2022 semester, SU students can take some simple steps to make the process as smooth as possible.

Before even glancing at their class options, students should envision their ideal schedule for next semester. Here are some possible things for students to consider: whether they want a majority of morning or afternoon classes, whether or not they are going to be working a job during the academic year, and how much time they want to dedicate to extracurriculars or time with friends. Once basic parameters like these are established, it will be much easier for students to discern which classes are right for them.

SU students should also remind themselves that the class schedule they choose now isn’t permanent. If students start a course in the spring and find themselves not engaged or benefiting from the material, students have the option of dropping the class or swapping it for another one before the deadline.

It is perfectly OK for students to decide that a class is not right for them. Choosing another class that will benefit them more in the long run is actually smarter than sticking out a class that causes nothing but intellectual and emotional distress.



According to research from Gallup and Strada Education Network, 51% of Americans regret either their degree type, major or institution attended. SU students can work to not be in this majority by talking with their academic adviser about what they want to get out of college and their degree. This would allow students to take major- or minor-required courses that they are actually interested in, helping alleviate stress around course registration.

Advisers are here to address any concerns or questions that students have about classes and scheduling. Students’ advisers are able to walk them through any possible major changes and the classes they would need to take to satisfy the requirements for that major. A short conversation with an adviser can relieve a huge amount of stress for students.

To reduce stress, students should also start planning out their class schedule as soon as possible. Picking out classes that are the right fit for students takes time and patience. If students allocate a couple of hours for researching classes and professors beforehand, they can ensure that the courses they are interested in are already in their “Shopping Cart” on MySlice when their class enrollment time comes. Students should have a clear idea of the workload of the course and the professor’s teaching style before choosing it.

Lastly, students should make sure that they have time each week for themselves while planning out their schedule for next semester. In order to succeed in classes, students need time when they can regroup and focus on their wellbeing. It will be a lot less stressful for students to register for classes if they know that they will have time for self-care next semester.

Life is full of decisions. We will have to make them for the rest of our adult lives, and they will only become more and more important. Practicing good decision-making skills with class registration will benefit students not only next semester, but also for the rest of their lives.

Julia Kahen is a freshmen news, magazine and digital journalism and political science dual major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].