43-point 2nd half catapults Syracuse to 75-60 victory over Drexel

Buddy Boeheim gathered the ball at the top of the arc. Instead of opting for a 3 as he usually does, Buddy elected to drive at his defender. Dribbling back and forth, Buddy created some separation and drove into the key.

As Buddy entered the key, a Drexel defender came to block his path. But Buddy used his defender’s momentum against him and spun back around, sending his mark the wrong way. Buddy faded away and launched a shot over the help defender, but his shot hit the rim and bounced around before finally falling outside and into Drexel’s hands.

The miss epitomized Syracuse’s first half as the Orange entered halftime down 33-32. It was the first time this season, the Orange entered halftime without a lead and it was against a nonconference opponent.

Syracuse (2-0) Topped Drexel (1-1) 75-60, notching its second win of the season on Sunday night. In the first half, Syracuse was on upset watch with Drexel scoring enough 3s to trade leads with the Orange. But at the start of the second half, Syracuse went on a 16-6 run to put an end to any upset hopes.

One week after putting up 97 points on Lafayette through five different double-digit scorers, the Orange came out cold against Drexel. Only Buddy scored double-digit points in the first half with 11, but was 3-for-8 from the floor.

Joe Girard III went 5-for-5 from 3 against Lafayette but failed to replicate his strong start against Drexel. Girard began with a catch and shoot 3 from the right-wing, but went scoreless for the remainder of the half. Likewise, Jimmy Boeheim, who scored the first eight points for the Orange against Lafayette, only managed four first-half points.

With the Orange offense struggling, Syracuse and Drexel went back-and-forth trading leads. Drexel’s biggest lead of six points came deep in the first half with Syracuse reeling. As Syracuse’s zone forced the Dragons shooters out wide, Drexel shot 7-for-17 from 3 in the first half, keeping pace with Syracuse on the scoreboard. However, Syracuse did not have the same success that it usually has from 3, taking only nine 3-point shots in the first half. Last week, the Orange scored nine 3s against Lafayette.

With just under 3 minutes left in the first half, Drexel’s Melik Martin hit another 3 to give Drexel its biggest lead of the game. It looked like the Dragons would be able to build a sizeable lead entering halftime, but Cole Swider managed to make plays on both ends of the court to keep Syracuse in the game.

First, Swider received the ball on the left side of the court. He then took a second to size up his defender and elected to drive to the hoop. As he was driving Swider attracted another defender, so Swider rose up to try a floater, but neatly dumped the ball off to a cutting Jesse Edwards for the easy layup.

Drexel inbounded and pushed the pace back the other way to try and answer with a quick two. The Dragons worked the ball around the zone quickly and tried to feed the ball in under the basket, but Swider jumped the pass and charged the other way. As he drove down the right, Jimmy Boeheim followed and Swider dropped a pass in Jimmy’s hands and peeled away to the corner. After a quick stutter step, Jimmy drove to the basket and went up-and-under around a defender, tapping the ball high off the glass for the layup.

In that 30 second stretch, Drexel looked has momentum, but the steal and two assists from Swider provided Syracuse an opportunity to reign the Dragons in just before halftime.

If the first half teased a potential upset, the Orange came out in the second half to squash any growing Drexel hopes. It began on Syracuse’s first possession of the second half, when Buddy passed out to an open Swider in the left-wing for a quick 3 and the lead.

On the other end, Drexel tried to set up its offense, but when as the Dragons passed out from the paint to the wing, Girard stuck his hand in the way for the steal. As he charged the other way, he found Buddy on the wing, who instead of shooting, pump-faked and passed it back to Girard for another open 3.

Drexel tried again to score, but this time Edwards came up with a big block and steal. As Syracuse ran its offense on the other end, the ball made its way to Jimmy, who posted up and hooked in a two. The Dragons would finally score their first points of the second half almost two minutes in, but seven seconds later Girard launched a stretch pass to Jimmy for the easy layup reply.

Back the other way, Syracuse almost forced a shot clock violation from Drexel, but the rebound fell to James Butler for a layup. After a Swider jumper, Drexel’s Xavier Bell replied with his won shot. However, on a quick inbound, Girard launched an outlet pass over the defense to an open Edwards for the dunk.

Syracuse didn’t finish its run there. When Drexel attempted to set up its offense, the Orange defense shuffled around taking away shooting opportunities. As the shot clock wound down, Butler tried a pass from the baseline back to a guard, but Girard tipped the ball over the guard’s head and ran down for a layup and waved his arms up getting the Syracuse crowd into the game.

In just three minutes and 33 seconds, the Orange went on a 16-6 run to capture a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. As the second half wore on, Buddy began to hit fades that wouldn’t drop in the first half.

After letting the lead bounce in and out of their hands in the first, the Orange rebounded at the start of the second and used the 16-6 run to grab the victory.