University Union to hold Q&A featuring ‘Insecure’ star Yvonne Orji Saturday

Yvonne Orji, co-star on HBO’s “Insecure,” will participate in a moderated Q&A at Goldstein Auditorium on Saturday evening at 8 p.m, a press release from University Union stated.

The event will be moderated by Syracuse University senior Haniyah Philogene, who is studying political science and magazine, news and digital journalism. The event is presented by University Union and is limited to SU and SUNY-ESF students, faculty and staff.

Tickets are $5, and attendees must show a valid SU or ESF ID to enter, according to the release. The doors for the show will open at 7:15 p.m, and audience members must adhere to the Fall 2021 Stay Safe Pledge and current SU COVID guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Orji will visit Syracuse on the heels of the premiere of the show’s final season, where she plays Issa Rae’s best friend, Molly Carter. The Emmy-nominated actress also performs stand-up comedy, and in June 2020 her HBO special “Momma, I Made It!” aired. Orji also opened for Chris Rock in 2018 at Madison Square Garden and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, according to the release.

Attendees may email [email protected] to request accommodations, and email [email protected] with any questions or concerns.