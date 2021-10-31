Group of teenagers assault person near Euclid, Ostrom Avenues, DPS says

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A group of teenagers reportedly assaulted a person in the area of Euclid and Ostrom Avenues before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to an email from Syracuse University’s Department of Public Safety.

In the email, DPS reported that none of the people involved are affiliated with the university and described the alleged suspects as young men. The person who was assaulted told officers that one of the teenagers held what looked like a small black handgun.

The teenagers ran away from the area, and the case is still under investigation. No injuries were reported in the incident, DPS said. DPS asked anyone with information on the incident to contact DPS at 315-442-5222 or the Syracuse Police Department at 315-443-2224.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.

