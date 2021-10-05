Abby Moloughney named CHA Offensive Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse forward Abby Moloughney was named the College Hockey America Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. The senior scored two goals and notched one assist in a loss and tie against St. Lawrence in the Orange’s season-opening series.

Moloughney’s first goal of the 2021 season came in SU’s 4-1 loss to the Saints. In the second period, after driving through the center of the rink, Moloughney spun past her defender and fired the puck past St. Lawrence goaltender Lucy Morgan.

Her goal in SU’s 2-2 tie the following game was enough to force overtime, as she scored with less than four minutes left in the third period. Earlier in the game, Moloughney recorded an assist after laying out a pass for Sarah Marchand, who tapped the puck to Bellefontaine for SU’s opening goal.

Moloughney now has a total of 31 goals in her career with the Orange, and she is tied for 10th on Syracuse’s all-time list for career points (76). Moloughney has also tallied 45 assists in her time at SU.

Syracuse looks to pick up its first win of the season in its home opener at Tennity Ice Pavilion against Clarkson University on Thursday.