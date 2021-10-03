Syracuse’s No. 1 receiver Taj Harris enters transfer portal

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s No. 1 receiver Taj Harris has entered the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Sunday afternoon. Harris did not travel or play during SU’s game in Tallahassee, Florida on Saturday, a team spokesperson confirmed yesterday.

Harris ranked fifth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in receptions during the 2020 season and earned third-team All-ACC honors. He recorded over 500 receiving yards during 2018, 2019 and 2020 as well.

“Syracuse thank you for all the love and support… @CoachBabersCuse thank you for being the remodel I needed in my life as well as the coaching staff,” Harris’ tweet read. “With that being said I am entering the transfer portal… love y’all.”

Harris tweeted on Thursday “I know my worth.” Harris is the second Syracuse player to enter the transfer portal this week, following backup running back Jarveon Howard.

Harris infamously flipped off a television camera during Syracuse’s loss to Liberty last season and was suspended for SU’s game against Clemson the following week.

When asked why Harris didn’t travel, head coach Dino Babers simply said he couldn’t offer any comment. Harris didn’t specify why he wanted to enter the transfer portal five games into SU’s season on Twitter.

