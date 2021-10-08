Syracuse’s errors lead to straight-set loss to Notre Dame

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Trailing 24-17 in the third set, Syracuse outside hitter Viktoriia Lokhmanchuk went up for a kill, hoping to keep the Orange alive for another point. But her attempt was blocked by Notre Dame’s Lauren Tarnoff and Carolina Meuth, resulting in SU’s 18th attack error in the match and a straight set defeat.

Syracuse (14-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) was easily defeated by Notre Dame (6-9, 3-2 Atlantic Coast) as a result of several errors in all areas: offensively, defensively and on-court communication. The Orange finished with 18 errors in the game. This loss marks SU’s first in three games as well as its fourth straight defeat to the Fighting Irish.

In the first set, the teams went back and forth, as Syracuse led Notre Dame 8-7 early. But that was the last lead the Orange had until the first point of the third set. A kill attempt by outside hitter Polina Shemanova went out of bounds and Notre Dame went on a 4-0 run, going up 11-8 in the set. Notre Dame ended the set outscoring the Orange on an 18-7 run to win the first set, 25-15.

Similar to match point, Naomi Franco was blocked by two Notre Dame players in the middle of the first set run. That block was one of 12 that the Fighting Irish had in the game. SU only had four. But it wasn’t just kill attempts that were an issue offensively, setting mistakes allowed Notre Dame’s attacks to get set up, hurting the Orange defensively. SU only finished with a total of 25 digs and four blocks in the match.

Advertisement



During a point in the first set, SU setter Elena Karakasi misfired her set towards Shemanova on the left side of the net, which resulted in a free point for Notre Dame. Towards the end of the third set, three SU players miscommunicated on who would send the ball back over. Instead, all players reached to bump the ball, resulting in another error.

The opening three points of the second set began with three Syracuse errors: a miscommunication, an attack error and receiving error. Syracuse never led in the set and through the two opening sets, the Orange had a .048 hitting percentage compared to Notre Dame’s .370 hitting percentage.

The third set was the most promising for the Orange, as they stayed within three points for most of the game. Then, when Notre Dame was up 20-14, the Fighting Irish went on a 5-0 run, which consisted of three Syracuse errors.

Syracuse completes its two-game road trip as the Orange travel to #3 Louisville on Sunday. SU has lost its previous three matchups against the Cardinals, including a straight sets loss twice last season. Louisville, who advanced to the third round of the NCAA Tournament last year, is one of the five tournament teams SU faces this season.