SU will restore late night Warehouse shuttle service

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Starting Monday, Syracuse University’s Parking and Transportation Services will resume late-night service on the Nancy Cantor Warehouse shuttle route during weekdays.

Following Centro’s Sept. 13 announcement that it would no longer provide transportation services on SU campus after 8 p.m. due to ongoing staff shortages, SU suspended three late-night shuttle services to use the trolleys for the late-night South Campus shuttle route.

SU’s trolleys replaced the routes that Centro buses used to run past 8 p.m., running approximately once every 15 minutes from 7:30 p.m. to 3 a.m. Students who commute between SU’s Main and South Campuses expressed their mistrust of SU’s available transportation services after Centro reduced its schedule.

SU restored the Warehouse shuttle route after hiring more drivers and adding more shuttle vehicles, according to an SU News release. Parking and Transportation Services is working to add more resources to fully resume the late-night shuttles that are still suspended.

Advertisement



The office also expanded its safety escort shuttle services — formerly run by SU’s Department of Public Safety — to run from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Passengers who need transportation along the suspended shuttle routes can request the on-demand escort shuttle by calling 315-443-7433.

