Whitman honors 2 SU students, Tesla at Salzberg Memorial Program

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The Martin J. Whitman School of Management’s supply chain management program recognized two Syracuse University students as a part of the Harry E. Salzberg Memorial Program on Thursday afternoon.

The program was established in 1949 by Murray Salzberg, who graduated from SU in 1937, to honor his father, who had a career in transportation, according to Whitman’s website.

The event took place in the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello Building. It featured a keynote speech by Carlos Monje Jr., the under secretary of transportation for policy for the U.S. Department of Transportation, before a series of panels with professionals and business executives from across the country.

Jenna Fusco, a senior studying supply chain management, economics and history, received the Zinsmeister Award, which goes to the top supply chain management senior based on academic and leadership achievement, according to an SU News release.

Advertisement



Fusco has made the dean’s list every semester and is a Whitman Leadership Scholar. She is also a member of the Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity and the financial vice president of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. Last summer, Fusco worked as a strategic intern at Kohl’s.

Ziyu Huang, a junior studying supply chain management, was awarded the Brethen Scholarship Prize for his essay on COVID-19 vaccine supply chains accompanied by a 10-minute presentation video.

The essay consisted of four parts: the methods and technology used to develop the vaccines, the cold chains that were particularly essential to the transportation of the Pfizer vaccine, the challenges the U.S. faced with vaccine distribution due to different rules and regulations between states and the equitable distribution of vaccines across the world.

The essay topic for 2022 will focus on electric vehicle charging stations for trucking networks, with an emphasis on the supply chains behind such systems. Recipients of the scholarships will be awarded a cash prize.

The Salzberg Medallion was the final presentation of the day. The medallion is an honor on behalf of Whitman for recognition in the field of transportation and supply chain management that goes through a rigorous selection process, according to Whitman’s website.

Tesla Inc. received the award for its innovative and disruptive work in the automotive industry with its electric vehicles and unique distribution methods, which many traditional automotive manufacturers are now adopting, presenters said during the ceremony.

Albert Gore, the east coast lead for public policy and business development at Tesla, accepted the award on the company’s behalf.