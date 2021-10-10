City

SU will provide financial support for surrounding neighborhoods

Lucy Messineo-Witt | Photo Editor

The university will also maintain non-monetary services and support community organizations around the area.

By Francis Tangasst. copy editor

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.
Subscribe to our newsletter here.

The city of Syracuse and Syracuse University established a new services agreement under which the university will provide financial support to community services for surrounding neighborhoods, according to a Wednesday release from Mayor Ben Walsh’s office.

The agreement, which is valid through 2026, will provide a total of $11 million in revenue to the city over five years. The city of Syracuse and SU established their first services agreement in 1994. 

SU is the only nonprofit institution that provides a voluntary services payment to the city, the release reads. The university will increase its annual payment to the city from $1 million to $2 million by 2025. 

The university will maintain in-kind services — services that are not monetary — which include contributions to the Syracuse City School District, public safety, parks maintenance and other community services. 

Advertisement


The university will also add additional in-kind services valued at roughly $465,000, but the release did not specify what these services will be. 

In addition to the services agreement, SU will also provide $500,000 to distribute to community organizations around the area in support of their programs and services. The university will also provide maintenance around a portion of Thornden Park along Ostrom Avenue. 

Additional services under the agreement — which cost approximately $150,000 — include the following: 

  • Pedestrian safety on Ostrom Avenue near Thornden Park 
  • Assistance in the permitting process
  • Hiring a new code inspector for the university area
  • Utilize SU’s Schine Student Center and South Campus as training rotations for the city’s Police Cadets

membership_button_new-10



Top Stories