SU will provide financial support for surrounding neighborhoods

The city of Syracuse and Syracuse University established a new services agreement under which the university will provide financial support to community services for surrounding neighborhoods, according to a Wednesday release from Mayor Ben Walsh’s office.
The agreement, which is valid through 2026, will provide a total of $11 million in revenue to the city over five years. The city of Syracuse and SU established their first services agreement in 1994.
SU is the only nonprofit institution that provides a voluntary services payment to the city, the release reads. The university will increase its annual payment to the city from $1 million to $2 million by 2025.
The university will maintain in-kind services — services that are not monetary — which include contributions to the Syracuse City School District, public safety, parks maintenance and other community services.
The university will also add additional in-kind services valued at roughly $465,000, but the release did not specify what these services will be.
In addition to the services agreement, SU will also provide $500,000 to distribute to community organizations around the area in support of their programs and services. The university will also provide maintenance around a portion of Thornden Park along Ostrom Avenue.
Additional services under the agreement — which cost approximately $150,000 — include the following:
- Pedestrian safety on Ostrom Avenue near Thornden Park
- Assistance in the permitting process
- Hiring a new code inspector for the university area
- Utilize SU’s Schine Student Center and South Campus as training rotations for the city’s Police Cadets
Published on October 10, 2021 at 10:45 pm
