Everything to know about 2021 Family Weekend guidelines, activities

Syracuse University announced COVID-19 restrictions, parking lot logistics and events for this year’s Family Weekend — which will last from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10 — on their website.

Families coming to campus were supposed to register for Family Weekend prior to arriving, but guests not registered will be allowed on campus and at the football game against Wake Forest on Saturday so long as they purchase tickets and abide by COVID-19 restrictions. Those who did not pre-register will not have a parking pass.

Family Weekend COVID-19 policies

Family members and visitors for this weekend are required to abide by current COVID-19 restrictions in place on campus.

These restrictions include following the current mask-wearing policy on campus. SU is currently at COVID-19 alert level of “RED” for mask-wearing, meaning that students and guests are required to wear masks at all times indoors and outdoors in the presence of others. Parents and other guests will not be allowed in residence halls.

Gameday COVID-19 policies

In order to gain entry to the Carrier Dome for Saturday’s football game, parents and guests will be required to undergo pre-screening for COVID-19.

Guests can show either documentation proving that they are fully vaccinated or a negative test result obtained within the past 72 hours. SU will accept the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccinations. Testing for guests will not be available on campus.

Guests are required to show documentation for one of the requirements as well as a valid photo ID.



Maya Goosmann | Digital Design Director

Children coming to campus must also follow COVID-19 guidelines on campus. Children over the age of 12 must either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result. Children from the ages of 5 to 11 who are unable to be vaccinated must instead show a negative test result. Children under the age of 5 do not need to provide documentation of any kind.

Pre-event compliance check-in will be available starting on Friday, Oct. 8. On Friday, guests can check in to receive a unique pass that allows stadium entry at Goldstein Faculty and Alumni Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturday, guests can check in at Goldstein Faculty and Alumni Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. There will be additional check-in locations starting four hours prior to kick-off on the Quad, Stadium West lot, Manley North and South lots and the Skytop lot.

Family Weekend parking

Starting on Friday at 5 p.m., guests must park in the Skytop lot on South Campus. Shuttles will be provided at no cost from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and guests may use the trolley after 7 p.m. if needed.

Before and during the football game on Saturday, families will again be asked to park in the Skytop lot on South Campus. Shuttles will run from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and guests will again be allowed to use the trolleys if needed.

The Family Weekend parking pass received during registration can be used in most open lots on campus on Sunday, Oct. 10.

Family Weekend Friday events

Family Weekend registration and welcome center will be held at Goldstein Faculty and Alumni Center between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Family Weekend photo opportunities will take place at the same location during those hours. Campus tours for families will start at the Goldstein Faculty and Alumni Center at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Setnor School of Music is hosting various open rehearsals and performances for families to attend. These events take place between 12:45 p.m. and 9 p.m.

A Syracuse Abroad information fair will take place from 1-3 p.m. in the Life Sciences Complex.

‘Cuse Tank, a student startup prize competition, will be held at Bird Library from 2-5 p.m.

The event, which is a spin-off of the TV show “Shark Tank,” will feature parents as judges.

Additionally, each on-campus residence hall will host its own family activities from 3-5 p.m.

An open house for families will be held at Schine Student Center from 5-7 p.m. Parents will have the opportunity to tour Schine and meet Allen Groves, the senior vice president for the student experience.

Winnick Hillel Center for Jewish Life will host a Shabbat service and dinner for families at 5:30 p.m.

Finally, Orange After Dark is hosting a trivia night at 10 p.m. at Schine Student Center and Goldstein Faculty and Alumni Center. This event will also be available virtually.

Family Weekend Saturday events

SU encourages students and their families to explore central New York at places such as Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard, Green Lakes State Park and horseback riding. While there is no formal exploration event, SU said that families are welcome to go at their own leisure.

Families can go to an open house for Syracuse alumni legacy families at 200 Walnut Place from 9-11:30 a.m. At this event, guests will be able to meet with the alumni engagement team and receive Syracuse Orange merch.

Campus tours will be held for students and their families at 11 a.m., beginning at Goldstein Faculty and Alumni Center.

The Family Weekend football game against Wake Forest starts at 3:30 p.m.