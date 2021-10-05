Syracuse notches 3 goals in shutout over Colgate

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Jeorgio Kocevski found himself on the far wing with the ball once again. While his first cross proved unsuccessful, he eyed down a crowded box for a second chance. This time, his looping kick found the head of Francesco Pagano, whose ensuing header dribbled past Colgate goalkeeper Andrew Cooke for Syracuse’s first goal of the evening. Pagano immediately ran out of the box, excitedly jumping and pumping his fist.

McIntyre said that Pagano, the freshman from Fayetteville-Manlius, wears his heart on his sleeve, that while he sometimes needs to contain himself, he’s an “exciting” and “dynamic” player to watch. He demonstrated what McIntyre wanted from his team during Tuesday’s win.

In Syracuse’s (6-5-1, 1-3 Atlantic Coast) 3-0 win over Colgate (0-11, 0-4 Patriot League), the Orange were able to successfully cap off two plays to stave off a Raider team searching for its first win.

Film review this week for midfielder Luke Biasi revealed a weakness in Colgate’s play down the flanks. He said the Orange can “exploit” that, allowing them to get crosses into the box to translate into scoring opportunities. Syracuse is one of the top scoring teams in the ACC, and they average 2.3 goals per game.

“We just have to keep a lot of pressure on them with us being more athletic than them,” Biasi said.

Nine minutes into the first half, McIntyre called on Hili Goldhar — who started over freshman Giona Leibold on the left wing — to stay up. SU had had a few unsuccessful crosses, leading to missed opportunities despite controlling possession for the majority of the first part of the game. Minutes later, Goldhar fired a cross from the far flank into Deandre Kerr. Despite the quality look, Kerr couldn’t finish, allowing the ball to fall just outside the nearside crossbar.

Head coach Ian McIntyre noted prior to Tuesday’s match that despite Colgate entering winless with just two goals scored, the Raiders always play close games. Syracuse has had trouble putting away the former Patriot League champions who made a run to the Sweet 16 in 2017 despite being 7-1-1 against the Raiders under McIntyre. The Orange haven’t beaten Colgate by more than one goal since that season.

“They’re still a good program. This is always a one-goal game, a tie, this is a tough game,” McIntyre said.

At the end of the first half on Tuesday, SU once again found themselves in a close match. Syracuse controlled possession for most of the first half, with Colgate only finding sparse opportunities at quality shots when the wings broke down. Midway through the first half, Buster Sjoberg let Colgate’s Max Edelstein slip past him. He and Timmy Donovan worked through back-and-forth passing as they worked their way to Russell Shealy. However, Olu Oyegunie slid over from his position to halt a clean look at a shot on goal. Less than a minute later, Oyegunie once again blocked a Raider shot. This time, he hit Aidan Davock hard deep in the Syracuse box.

McIntyre has consistently harped on the importance of midweek games against local nonconference opponents. And with the exception of the tie against Cornell, Syracuse has won each midweek game. He noted that local teams like Colgate always try to bring their best game to SU Soccer Stadium, making for difficult wins sandwiched between emotional losses, such as Friday’s against Pittsburgh.

Syracuse allowed two straight corner kicks with 26 minutes left in the second half. On the first, it rolled on the ground, making it easy for the Orange to kick it out of bounce. On the second, Shealy, who hasn’t started a game in net since Sept. 10, dove out of the goal to neutralize their threat.

Last week, McIntyre joked that in order to prevent late goals, he asked the NCAA to shorten games. They hadn’t gotten back to him, he said, but Syracuse continued to allow late goals.

Syracuse allowed a lethal corner kick on Friday night against Pittsburgh. The Orange were still looking for their first conference win since Sept. 10 against Virginia. But the No. 16 team in the nation staved off a double-overtime effort off a header from Guilherme Feitosa. It continued a trend for SU of allowing late-stage goals that have hindered its chances at coming away with wins.

What seemed to be a Duke game destined for overtime turned into zero points. What started as a 1-0, tight victory against Cornell turned into a midweek tie. Biasi and head coach Ian McIntyre said they’ve felt like the better team in some of their losses. McIntyre noted that in a perfect world, SU has a couple more points under their belt in conference play.

But that late threat didn’t come Tuesday night against Colgate. Colgate’s Jacob Blackwin fired a one-timer that made Shealy dive to his left. But it didn’t threaten. Instead of allowing a late goal, making another mental mistake SU said they are trying to prevent, Syracuse padded their lead, continuing their unbeaten streak in midweek games.

Deandre Kerr dribbled up to the edge of the box with 31 minutes remaining in Tuesday night’s match. He fired a wobbly cross in the Manel Busquets directly in front of the net. Busquets was able to knock it down, turn around and position himself for a one-timer, right-footed goal to place the Orange up 2-0. Two minutes later, Leibold mirrored Kerr’s play, this time finding Kerr inside the box for another shot on goal — Syracuse’s sixth on the night.

They padded on the lead, adding one more goal with less than a minute in the game. Julius Rauch slid into a cross that found the back of the net for his first goal of the season.