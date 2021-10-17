Video shows group attacking individual close to Marshall Street

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A video circulated on Instagram Saturday showing three people dragging and hitting another person on the grass outside Huntington Hall on Friday night.

The Syracuse Police Department responded, but witnesses said the officers would not take their statements, said Brian Cohen, a freshman in the Newhouse School of Public Communications, who said he witnessed the event.

“There was a fight call on Friday night, the victim was uncooperative,” an SPD spokesperson said in a statement to The Daily Orange Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses noted that the person on the ground was a person of color and that the other people were yelling at the person, saying that the person stole their wallets. In the video, the person on the ground seemed to say “check my pockets.”

Witnesses said that the person who was hit told witnesses that they are not an SU student.

This is a developing story. The post will be updated with additional reporting.