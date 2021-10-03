SPD investigating robbery at Strong Hearts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Syracuse Police Department received a report around 2 p.m. on Sunday of a robbery at Strong Hearts restaurant located on 900 E. Fayette St.

A man approached three women who were dining inside of Strong Hearts. Victims said that the suspect went in and tried to grab their purses on the table.

The victims ran after the man, they said, and he attacked one of the women. There were no severe injuries. The man fled the scene with one of the victims’ wallets, an SPD officer at the scene said.

Some residents of Theory Syracuse, which is located around the corner from Strong Hearts, said they heard screams from their windows. An SPD officer described the suspect as a Black man with a white shirt and short hair, but the residents couldn’t identify the suspect.

SPD is investigating the incident at Strong Hearts. The victims, who said they were visiting from New York City, were leaving Syracuse today.

This post will be updated with additional reporting.