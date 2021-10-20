Syracuse to finish near bottom of ACC, coaches polls show

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Blue Ribbon Panel and the Atlantic Coast Conference’s coaches’ polls project Syracuse women’s basketball to finish 13th and 12th in the conference, respectively, out of 15 teams.

The Orange finished last season 15-9 (9-7 ACC) and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament before a blowout loss to UConn. After the season, all but three players either transferred from the team or graduated, leaving Priscilla Williams as the only current SU player on the roster with experience as a starter.

Nine new players transferred into the program, many of whom help acting head coach Vonn Read’s high-octane style of play that he said he plans to bring to the 2021-22 season.

Syracuse hasn’t had a losing record in conference play since 2011-12, and under former head coach Quentin Hillsman, it has made the NCAA tournament for eight straight seasons. Read, who’s been with the program for more than a decade, said he wants to continue that trend.

Not a single Syracuse player was named to the Preseason All-ACC Team or Newcomer Watch List. SU opens play against Monmouth on Nov. 10 at the Carrier Dome with its first conference game scheduled for Nov. 14 against Notre Dame.