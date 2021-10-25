Jessica DiGirolamo earns back-to-back CHA Defenseman of the Week honors

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Fifth year senior Jessica DiGirolamo earned Conference Hockey America Defenseman of the Week honors for the second straight week, after splitting the series against Lindenwood this weekend.

Last week, DiGirolamo notched an assist against no. 3 Colgate, becoming the 10th defenseman in CHA history to reach 50 career assists. She also tallied eight shots and seven blocks in the series against Colgate.

This past weekend, she helped Syracuse earn its first conference win against Lindenwood on Friday. She assisted Abby Moloughney’s goal to tie the game at 1-1 in the second period, and then tacked on the game winning goal in the third period. She also had seven shots and five blocks to propel Syracuse to the 3-1 win.

In the second game of the series, Syracuse was down 3-2 in the third period, but DiGirolamo scored in the 14th minute to tie the game. Still, the Orange gave up two more goals and lost 5-3.

So far this season, DiGirolamo has two goals and two assists, and is tied for third-best on the team with four points. She also leads the team in shots with 44.

