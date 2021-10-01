3-star defensive lineman Malachi Davis decommits from SU’s Class of 2022

Three-star defensive lineman Malachi Davis has decommitted from Syracuse, he announced via Twitter on Friday at noon. Thirty minutes later, he announced his commitment to Toledo. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive lineman is the first player from the Orange’s Class of 2022 to decommit.

Davis, a Holt, Michigan native, was recruited by defensive line coach Vince Reynolds and defensive coordinator Tony White. Last week, he recorded four tackles and three sacks in Holt’s 38-6 victory.

Davis took an official visit to Syracuse in June after verbally committing in March. He initially chose the Orange over offers from Louisville, Vanderbilt and Air Force, among others. His decision made him the first player in Holt (Michigan) High School history to commit to a Power Five school.

“After a great deal of consideration, and with the support of my family, I am decommitting from Syracuse University,” Davis’ statement read. “I appreciate the opportunity and wish the entire team and the 2022 commits the best going forward. Thank you.”

— Malachi Davis (@MalachiDavis04) October 1, 2021









— Malachi Davis (@MalachiDavis04) October 1, 2021

When Davis initially committed, he told Sports Illustrated that he was “100% in (his) decision on Cuse” and added that he knew SU was “the right fit.”

SU’s recruiting class ranks 13th of 14 Atlantic Coast Conference teams. Without Davis, the defensive line still has three-star commits Q’yaeir Price and Belizaire Bassette. The Orange currently have 11 commits, according to 247Sports, all of which have been rated with three stars.