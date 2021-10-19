Syracuse field hockey rises 1 spot to No. 6 in NFHCA Poll

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse field hockey moved up to No. 6 in this week’s National Field Hockey Coaches Association Poll after defeating the then-No. 23 Duke 7-2 in its ninth-straight win. The Orange remain undefeated in the Atlantic Coast Conference, rising up from the No. 7 spot in the last two polls. No SU players have earned ACC honors this week.

SU is one of three ACC teams in the top-10, in between No. 4 Louisville and No. 10 North Carolina.

Graduate student Quirine Comans tallied one goal and two assists in Syracuse’s win over the Blue Devils on Saturday. Comans now leads the Orange with 22 points in the 2021 season. Each of SU’s seven goals in the matchup against Duke were scored by a different player.

This was the fourth victory over a ranked opponent for SU, having only lost to then-No. 8 Rutgers 3-2 in double overtime. The Orange will look to defeat a fifth ranked opponent in No. 16 Virginia at home on Friday.

Advertisement



The Orange haven’t been on this long of a winning streak since 2015, when SU won all regular season contests before ultimately winning the NCAA Tournament.